Multinational Banks and Underdevelopment is a study that relates global banking with the lack of multidimensional development in various geographical regions. The book first details the imperialist role of finance, and then proceeds to discussing the process of multinational bank penetration. The next series of chapters talks about how multinational banks are one of the major causes of unequal development, and indicates that the stopgap measures have failed to contribute anything to remedy the problem. Next, the selection discusses that a much more radical approach is needed to bring about real change. The book then details that consortium banks do not help in alleviating the problem. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, sociologists, and game theorists.