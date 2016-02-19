Multinational Banks and Underdevelopment
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on International Development
Description
Multinational Banks and Underdevelopment is a study that relates global banking with the lack of multidimensional development in various geographical regions. The book first details the imperialist role of finance, and then proceeds to discussing the process of multinational bank penetration. The next series of chapters talks about how multinational banks are one of the major causes of unequal development, and indicates that the stopgap measures have failed to contribute anything to remedy the problem. Next, the selection discusses that a much more radical approach is needed to bring about real change. The book then details that consortium banks do not help in alleviating the problem. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, sociologists, and game theorists.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Tables & Figures
Chapter 1 The Imperialist Role of Finance
The Problem Ignored
Financial Intermediaries as Multinationals
Multinational Finance as Imperialism
The Monopoly Debate Renewed
Conclusion
2 The Process of Multinational Bank Penetration
Price-Theoretic Approach
Mode of Production Approach
Toward a Theory of Exit and Reentry
Conclusion
3 Multinational Banks and Underindustrialization
Attitudes to Industrialization
Absence of Risk Taking
Dearth of Long-Term Lending
Conclusion
4 Multinational Banks and Non-Basic Needs
Why Basic Needs?
Financing Dependent Production
Elitist Consumer Credit
Conclusion
5 Multinational Banks and Social Inefficiency
Evaluating Performance
Center Control Equals Social Inefficiency
Conclusion
6 Ineffective Traditional Policies and Futile "Stopgap" Measures
Ineffective Central Bank Policies
Quasi Banking
Development Banking
Stillborn Financial Integration
Intensifying the Fiscal Burden
Conclusion
7 Intervention and Ownership Scenarios
Radical Regulation
Miniaturization
Localization
Nationalization
Conclusion
8 Alternative Banking and Production Modes
Multinational Banking and the Classical Colonial Mode
"Socialized" Banking and Capitalist Production: A Neocolonial Mode
Multinational Banking and "Socialized" Production: A State Capitalist Mode
Socialized Bankin15g and Socialized Production: The Autocentric Noncapitalist Mode
Conclusion
9 Consortia Banks - A New Monopoly Order
Reasons for Phenomenal Growth
How the Multinationals Benefit
Deepening International Financial Disorder
Conclusion
10 Summary and Conclusion
References
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190358