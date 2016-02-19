Multinational Banks and Underdevelopment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080280431, 9781483190358

Multinational Banks and Underdevelopment

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on International Development

Authors: Maurice A. Odle
eBook ISBN: 9781483190358
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 218
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Multinational Banks and Underdevelopment is a study that relates global banking with the lack of multidimensional development in various geographical regions. The book first details the imperialist role of finance, and then proceeds to discussing the process of multinational bank penetration. The next series of chapters talks about how multinational banks are one of the major causes of unequal development, and indicates that the stopgap measures have failed to contribute anything to remedy the problem. Next, the selection discusses that a much more radical approach is needed to bring about real change. The book then details that consortium banks do not help in alleviating the problem. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, sociologists, and game theorists.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Tables & Figures

Chapter 1 The Imperialist Role of Finance

The Problem Ignored

Financial Intermediaries as Multinationals

Multinational Finance as Imperialism

The Monopoly Debate Renewed

Conclusion

2 The Process of Multinational Bank Penetration

Price-Theoretic Approach

Mode of Production Approach

Toward a Theory of Exit and Reentry

Conclusion

3 Multinational Banks and Underindustrialization

Attitudes to Industrialization

Absence of Risk Taking

Dearth of Long-Term Lending

Conclusion

4 Multinational Banks and Non-Basic Needs

Why Basic Needs?

Financing Dependent Production

Elitist Consumer Credit

Conclusion

5 Multinational Banks and Social Inefficiency

Evaluating Performance

Center Control Equals Social Inefficiency

Conclusion

6 Ineffective Traditional Policies and Futile "Stopgap" Measures

Ineffective Central Bank Policies

Quasi Banking

Development Banking

Stillborn Financial Integration

Intensifying the Fiscal Burden

Conclusion

7 Intervention and Ownership Scenarios

Radical Regulation

Miniaturization

Localization

Nationalization

Conclusion

8 Alternative Banking and Production Modes

Multinational Banking and the Classical Colonial Mode

"Socialized" Banking and Capitalist Production: A Neocolonial Mode

Multinational Banking and "Socialized" Production: A State Capitalist Mode

Socialized Bankin15g and Socialized Production: The Autocentric Noncapitalist Mode

Conclusion

9 Consortia Banks - A New Monopoly Order

Reasons for Phenomenal Growth

How the Multinationals Benefit

Deepening International Financial Disorder

Conclusion

10 Summary and Conclusion

References

Index

About the Author


Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190358

About the Author

Maurice A. Odle

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.