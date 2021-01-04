COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Multimodal Machine Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128237373

Multimodal Machine Learning

1st Edition

Techniques and Applications

Authors: Santosh Kumar Sanjay Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9780128237373
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 2021
Page Count: 375
Description

Multimodal Machine Learning: Techniques and Applications explains recent advances in multimodal machine learning, providing a coherent set of fundamentals for designing efficient multimodal learning algorithms for different applications. The book addresses the main challenges in multimodal machine learning based computing paradigms, including multimodal representation learning, translation and mapping, modality alignment, multimodal fusion and co-learning. The book also explores the important texture feature descriptors based on recognition and transform techniques. It is ideal for senior undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers in data science, engineering, computer science and statistics.

Key Features

  • Presents new representation, classification and identification algorithms for data prediction and analysis on feature characteristics
  • Discusses recent and future advancements in diversified fields of computer vision , pattern recognition, generative adversarial network-based learning, video analytics and data science
  • Provides an overview of future research challenges and directions

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in engineering, computer science, medical imaging, science and data science

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
1.1What is multimodal Machine learning?
1.1.1 Major characteristics of modality system
1.2    General framework of Single modal system
1.3 General framework for multimodal learning system
1.4 Major challenges  and motivation
1.5 Representation
1.6 Translation and Alignment, and fusion
1.7 Co-learning-based system
1.8 Advantages of multimodal machine learning
1.9 Prerequisites for promising applications
1.10 Opportunities, challenges and recommendations
1.11 Promising fields of application
1.12 Community, communication, and data and tool sharing
1.13 Technological challenges
1.13.1 Intelligent Data Analysis for Applications: Biomedical,  IoT-based Intelligent sensors,  respective research areas
1.14 Summary
1.15 References

2 Co-Learning and Fusion based learning Techniques
2.1 Transfer knowledge between modalities
2.2 Representations and predictive models of knowledge transfer learning techniques
2.3 Parallel data and Non-parallel data learning techniques
2.4 Transfer learning techniques
2.5 Non-parallel data- Zero-shot learning  methods
2.6 Fusion of multiple modalities using Deep learning techniques
2.7 Application and case studies: Surveillance Tracking Systems, Medical Systems and other emerging research fields
2.8 Summary
2.9 References

3. Multimodal representation and descriptive System
3.1 Introduction: Motivation and Challenges
3.2 Joint representations
3.3 Visual semantic spaces, multimodal auto encoder
3.4 Orthogonal joint representations
3.4.1 Component analysis
3.4.2 Parallel multimodal representations
3.4.3 Similarity metrics, canonical correlation analysis
3.5 Language models
3.5.1 Unigrams, bigrams, skip-grams, skip-thought
3.5.2 Unimodal sequence modelling
3.5.2.1 Recurrent neural networks, LSTMs
3.6 Optimization method
3.6.1 Backpropagation based learning and metaheuristic algorithms
3.7 Multimodal translation and mapping methods
3.7.1 Encoder-decoder models
3.7.2 Machine translation, image captioning methods
3.8 Generative vs retrieval approaches
3.9 Joint representation methods
3.9.1 Joint Multimodal Representation based systems
3.9.2 Performance comparisons and potential challenges
3.10 Case study and evaluation: Intelligent data sensing, processing and representation and Applications
3.11 Summary
3.12 References

4.1 Joint Multimodal Representations
4.2 Introduction: Fundamentals: Issues and challenges
4.3 Audio-visual speech recognition methodology
4.3.1 Image captioning approaches
4.3.2 Multimodal Deep Boltzmann Machine
4.3.3 Freeze branding based identification approach
4.3.4 Audio-visual emotion recognition system
4.4 Issues and challenges of classical multimodal representation methods
4.5 Generative method for Model evaluation and discussion: Case study
4.6  Summary
4.7 References

5 Representation and Translation
5.1 Introduction: Fundamental and Motivation
5.2 Coordinated representations
5.3 Image Representation based Models  and Coordinated Representation: Deep CCA
5.4 Similarity matching and localization based techniques for detecting keypoint features
5.5 Appearance based recognition of species  using texture feature based descriptor techniques
5.6 Efficient and robust frontalization of human and animal faces
5.7 Applications and case study: Representation on example-based, and generative methods
5.8 Translation: example based method (dictionary based method): case study
5.9 Summary
5.10 Reference

6 Alignment and Fusion Methods
6.1. Model-Based (Intermediate) Approaches
6.2. Deep neural networks
6.3. Kernel-based methods: Kernel-based fusion, Multiple kernel learning
6.4. Graphical models
6.5. Model Representation for behavioural activities using Fusion methods
6.6. Benchmark tools and models
6.7 Modality alignment: Latent alignment approaches
6.8 Attention models, multi instance learning
6.8.1 Explicit alignment and Dynamic time warping
6.9 Multimodal fusion and co-learning techniques
6.10 Model free approaches: Early and late fusion, hybrid models
6.10.1 Multimodal graphical models: Factorial HMM,
6.10.2 Multi-view Hidden state Conditional Random Field framework
6.10.3 Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) and Dynamic Bayesian Networks
6.11 Case studies and applications: unimodal, multimodal and hybrid model based learning techniques
6.12 Summary
6.13 References

7. Multimodal Machine Learning Techniques and framework for Biometric-based System
7.1 Introduction: Fundamental working of multi-modal Biometric System
7.2 Unimodal representations: Modality vs Multi-modality system
7.3 Classification of Framework and Multimodal system and framework
7.3.1 Enrolment and recognition phases of multi-modal biometric system
7.3.2 Components of multimodal biometric system
7.3.2.1 Data acquisition phase based Sensor
7.3.2.2 Data acquisition phase
7.3.2.3 Data processing and Enhancement Phase
7.3.2.4 Multimodal representation learning method
7.3.2.5 Multimodal tensor representation method
7.3.2.6 Feature extraction and data representation phase
7.3.2.7 Database preparation and description module
7.3.2.8 Similarity matching techniques
7.3.2.9 Decision making phase
7.4 Learning strategy and tuning of multimodal system and framework
7.5 Fusion and  co-learning algorithm of multimodal system
7.6 Joint distribution based feature learning, analysis and co-learning of multimodal systems
7.6 Multimodal Co-learning Techniques: Case study and Applications 
7.7 Case study: Effects of learning methods based on various categories and parameters
7.8 Summary
7.9 References

8. Emerging Trends and Future Challenges
8.1 Multimodal Machine learning system: The Current State-of-the –Art
8.2 Fusion based system for identification and retrieval for endanger species
8.3 Multimodal fusion Focus on animal biometrics based recognition system
8.4 Application in animal biometrics based fusion system
8.5 Application in Health and well-being Application in Industrial IOT and Health
8.6 Future challenges:
8.7 Case studies: Emerging multimodal based learning techniques and applications:
8.8 Deep learning based fusion techniques: Face recognition
8.9 Computational Intelligence for Multimedia Big Data on the Cloud with Engineering Applications
8.10 Multimodal Joint Generative Discriminative methods and its applications
8.11 Summary
8.12 References

About the Authors

Santosh Kumar

Santosh Kumar is currently working as Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Dr. SPM IIIT Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India, since January 2017. He has completed his Ph.D. degree from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT (B.H.U.) Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in 2018. He has presented and published over 30 research papers in reputed journals and various national and top tier international conferences. His research interests includes animal biometrics, computer vision, and pattern recognition, machine learning, and Image processing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Computer Science and Engineering, M.P, India

Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Kumar Singh has completed his B. Tech. in Computer Engg., M. Tech. in Computer Applications, and PhD in Computer Science and Engineering. Currently he is an Associated Professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT BHU, Varanasi. He is a Certified Novell Engineer (CNE) from Novell Netware, USA, and a Certified Novell Administrator (CNA) from Novell Netware, USA. He is a member of LIMSTE, IEE, International Association of Engineers and ISCE. His research areas include Biometrics, Computer Vision, Image Processing, Video Processing, Pattern Recognition, and Artificial Intelligence. He has over 50 national and international journal publications, book chapters, and conference papers. He is also a Guest Editorial Board Member of Multimedia Application and Tools, Springer, and the EURASIP Journal of Image and Vision Processing (Springer). He is a member of the Computer Society and the Association for Computing Machinery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (B.H.U.), Varanasi, India

