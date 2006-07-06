Multimedia Security Technologies for Digital Rights Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123694768, 9780080463896

Multimedia Security Technologies for Digital Rights Management

1st Edition

Editors: Wenjun Zeng Heather Yu Ching-Yung Lin
eBook ISBN: 9780080463896
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123694768
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300778
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th July 2006
Page Count: 520
Description

Security is a major concern in an increasingly multimedia-defined universe where the Internet serves as an indispensable resource for information and entertainment. Digital Rights Management (DRM) is the technology by which network systems protect and provide access to critical and time-sensitive copyrighted material and/or personal information. This book equips savvy technology professionals and their aspiring collegiate protégés with the latest technologies, strategies and methodologies needed to successfully thwart off those who thrive on security holes and weaknesses.

Filled with sample application scenarios and algorithms, this book provides an in-depth examination of present and future field technologies including encryption, authentication, copy control, tagging, tracing, conditional access and media identification. The authors present a diversified blend of theory and practice and focus on the constantly changing developments in multimedia applications thus providing an admirably comprehensive book.

Key Features

  • Discusses state-of-the-art multimedia authentication and fingerprinting techniques
  • Presents several practical methodologies from industry, including broadcast encryption, digital media forensics and 3D mesh watermarking
  • Focuses on the need for security in multimedia applications found on computer networks, cell phones and emerging mobile computing devices

Readership

Computer software and hardware designers; multimedia engineers; industry researchers; graduate students

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction - digital rights management
  2. Digital rights management systems
  3. Putting digital rights management in context
  4. Multimedia encryption
  5. Multimedia authentication
  6. Key management for multimedia access and distribution
  7. An overview of digital watermarking
  8. Biometrics in digital rights management
  9. Format compliant content protection
  10. Secure media streaming and secure transcoding
  11. Scalable encryption and multi-access control for multimedia
  12. Broadcast encryption
  13. Practical "traitor tracing"
  14. Steganalysis
  15. Passive-blind image forensics
  16. Security in digital cinema
  17. Drm standard activities
  18. The digital millennium copyright act

About the Editor

Wenjun Zeng

Dr. Wenjun Zeng is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science Department of the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO. He received his B.E., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees from Tsinghua University, China, in 1990, the University of Notre Dame in 1993, and Princeton University in 1997, respectively.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, USA

Heather Yu

Dr. Heather Yu is a Senior Scientist at Panasonic Information and Networking Technologies Laboratory. She received her B.S. degree from Peking University, her M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Princeton University each in Electrical Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Huawei Technologies

Ching-Yung Lin

Dr. Ching-Yung Lin is a Research Staff Member at the IBM T. J. Watson Research Center, New York. He is currently leading projects on the IBM Large-Scale Multimedia Semantic Filtering and Monitoring in Complex Networks. His Ph.D. is from Columbia University in Electrical Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM T.J. Watson Research Center, Hawthorne, NY, USA

