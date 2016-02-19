@qu:This impressive and well-presented book...Pergamon Press and the Editors are to be congratulated on the production of this volume...The book is well presented, the type faces are all clear and the entries are very easy to locate and follow. With the advent of the mutual recognition of geological qualifications within the European Economic Community, and with the probable resultant creation of the title "Eurogeologist" some time after 1992, the appearance of this multilingual thesaurus covering the most-used European languages is exceedingly timely. The book is highly recommended for all those bodies concerned with international earth sciences, both academic and commercial. @source:British Geologist @qu:The art of indexing has received an international boost from the publication of an ambitious work titled The Multilingual Thesaurus of Geosciences, a book linking English descriptors with their counterparts in five languages; French, German, Russian, Spanish and Italian. The usefulness of this book...is enhanced by the selection of foreign-language-based descriptors selected upon the basis of the equivalency of their scientific concepts, rather than using word-for-word translations...Nonindexers should find this book interesting because of the breadth of scientific thought it summarizes and the concise representation of phrases which may be found in the foreign language literature. @source:Ground Water @qu:This impressive and well-presented book is published by Pergamon, and...Pergamon Press and the editors are to be congratulated on the production of this volume...The book is well presented, the type faces are all clear and the entries are very easy to locate and follow...the appearance of this multilingual thesaurus covering the most-used European languages is exceedingly timely. The book is highly recommended for all those bodies concerned with international earth sciences, both academic and commercial, although it may be that... @source:British Geologist Vol 14 No 3 Autumn 1988 @qu:... the Thesaurus is well thought out... will be a valuable reference tool for students and teachers of the earth sciences... should prove to be most useful to indexers and abstractors working in a multilingual environment. @source:EPISOLES @qu:...an essential reference for everyone. @source:American Association of Stratigraphic Palynologists Newsletter @qu:This tresaurus is a truly remarkable and useful too... This is a necessary reference book for anyone or any institution involved in online searching in the geosciences and related fields. @source:NY Pergamon Press @qu:Some landmarks in international cooperation are merely symbolic. This one is eminently practical. The earth sciences are fortunate to have it. @source:American Scientist