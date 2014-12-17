Multilingual Information Management
1st Edition
Information, Technology and Translators
Description
Multilingual information is in high demand in today’s globalised economy. Industry and market globalisation, intensified collaboration between European countries, technological developments, the advent and consolidation of the Internet, the rise of electronic business, and the increased use of electronic documents are some of the factors that have fuelled this need. Multilingual Information Management draws on previous empirical research to explore how information and technologies are used within the community of translators as information facilitators among different languages and cultures, to help them become more productive and competitive in today’s market. The book consists of three parts, including a literature review on information and technology needs among translators; a research framework to investigate the perceptions and use of information and technology within their working environment; and a strategic proposal for an Information Systems approach to multilingual information professionals and information literacy training.
Key Features
- Presents an interdisciplinary approach to multilingual information and technology management among information professionals
- Analyses the community of practice of translators as multilingual information facilitators and ICT users
- Contributes to further develop Information Literacy to a strategic level among information professionals
- Provides a methodological contribution through an evidence-based approach to practice
- Bridges the gap between the information-related disciplines of Information Science, Business Management, and Translation Studies
Readership
Translators, interpreters, language professionals, and other information professionals; postgraduate students studying Information Literacy, Business Management, Information Management, and Translation, Language and Communication, and students taking other courses such as Internet, Media and Communication Studies.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Biography
- Foreword: Outside in the ICT machine
- Acknowledgments
- List of abbreviations
- 1: Introduction
- Part One: Multilingual information and ICT needs
- 2: Information and translators
- Abstract
- 2.1. Information, communication and information systems
- 2.2. Multilingual information professionals
- 3: Technology and translation
- Abstract
- 3.1. Tools to support translators
- 3.2. Translation tools: origins and evolution
- 3.3. The translator’s workstation
- 3.4. CAT tools and freelance translators
- 4: Information Literacy and Multilingual Information Management
- Abstract
- 4.1. Information Literacy and Multilingual Information Professionals
- 4.2. Information Literacy defined
- 4.3. Information Literacy models and perspectives
- 4.4. Information Literacy in the workplace
- 4.5. Training information literate MIPs
- 5: A strategic approach to adopt ICT: from using information and communication technology to making use of information and technology to communicate
- Abstract
- 5.1. The Information Systems approach to ICT
- 5.2. Information Systems strategy
- 5.3. IS and ICT adoption in small businesses
- Part Two: Multilingual information and perspectives on ICT
- 6: A research framework for Multilingual Information Management
- Abstract
- 6.1. Informant domains
- 6.2. Development of the conceptual framework
- 6.3. A research model of Multilingual Information Management
- 7: Research methods for studying multilingual information management: an empirical investigation
- Abstract
- 7.1. Research approaches
- 7.2. Selecting a suitable approach
- 7.3. How to explore ICT adoption and use
- 7.4. How to analyse organisational impacts and evaluate ICT sophistication
- 7.5. The data analysis scheme
- 8: Needs and perspectives of multilingual information professionals: findings of an empirical study
- Abstract
- 8.1. Characteristics of MIPs
- 8.2. ICT adoption
- 8.3. CAT tool adoption
- 8.4. The characteristics of freelance translators adopting CAT tools
- 8.5. The characteristics of the freelance translation businesses adopting CAT tools
- 8.6. Perceptions of ICT and perceptions of CAT Tools
- 8.7. Impacts of CAT tool adoption
- 8.8. Summary of needs and perspectives
- Part Three: Multilingual Information Management: matching needs and perspectives
- 9: From PLEs to PLWEs: a Multilingual Information Management System
- Abstract
- 9.1. Personal Learning Environments (PLEs)
- 9.2. Personal Learning and Working Environments (PLWEs)
- 9.3. A Multilingual Information Management System
- 9.4. Structure of an MIMS
- References
- Appendix 1: Translators in the 21st century: a study of skills, software and strategies
- Appendix 2: Online survey for CAT tools adopters
- Appendix 3: Online survey for CAT tools non-adopters
- Appendix 4: Addressing non-response bias: Mann-Whitney test between early and late respondents
- Appendix 5: Qualitative analysis form
- Appendix 6: Summary of qualitative data analysis
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 17th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634524
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347712
About the Author
Ximo Granell
Ximo Granell is a lecturer and researcher in Information Science at Universitat Jaume I of Castellón, in Spain. Holding a PhD in Information Systems from Loughborough University, United Kingdom, and being a Translation and Interpreting graduate and a Business Management postgraduate, his academic background has intertwined with the fields of information management, translation, and information systems. Ximo has taught at undergraduate and master courses for several universities on information management, business information systems, translation technology, and video game localisation, topics on which he has researched and published in international journals, books, and conferences. He has also worked as a translator specialised in software, website and video game localisation, as well as in ICT, marketing and business communication translation. His research interests include developing information literacy in specialised contexts, applying information systems to the translators’ community of practice, assessing information competences and evaluating the quality of scientific research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Researcher in Information Science, Universitat Jaume I of Castellon, Spain