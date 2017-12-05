Multilevel Inverters
1st Edition
Conventional and Emerging Topologies and Their Control
Description
Multilevel Inverters: Conventional and Emerging Topologies and Their Control is written with two primary objectives: (a) explanation of fundamentals of multilevel inverters (MLIs) with reference to the general philosophy of power electronics; and (b) enabling the reader to systematically analyze a given topology with the possibility of contributing towards the ongoing evolution of topologies. The authors also present an updated status of current research in the field of MLIs with an emphasis on the evolution of newer topologies. In addition, the work includes a universal control scheme, with which any given topology can be modulated. Extensive qualitative and quantitative evaluations of emerging topologies give researchers and industry professionals suitable solutions for specific applications with a systematic presentation of software-based modeling and simulation, and an exploration of key issues.
Topics covered also include power distribution among sources, voltage balancing, optimization switching frequency and asymmetric source configuration. This valuable reference further provides tools to model and simulate conventional and emerging topologies using MATLAB®/Simulink® and discusses execution of experimental set-up using popular interfacing tools.
The book includes a Foreword by Dr. Frede Blaabjerg, Fellow IEEE, Professor and VILLUM Investigator, Aalborg University, Denmark.
Key Features
- Includes a universal control scheme to help the reader learn the control of existing topologies and those which can be proposed in the future
- Presents three new topologies. Systematic development of these topologies and subsequent simulation and experimental studies exemplify an approach to the development of newer topologies and verification of their working and experimental verification.
- Contains a systematic and step-by-step approach to modelling and simulating various topologies designed to effectively employ low-power applications
Readership
Researchers and Engineers working on development of topologies for specific applications such as HVDC, renewable energy, electric vehicles; Electrical, power, renewable and energy engineers; undergraduate and postgraduate students willing to learn the application of philosophy of power electronics for multilevel power conversion
Table of Contents
1. Basics of Inverters
2. Basics of Multilevel Inverters
3. Advent of New Topologies
4. Universal Control Scheme with Voltage-Level Based Methods
5. Multilevel Inverter Based on Bridge-Type Connected Sources
6. Cross-Connected Sources Based Multilevel Inverter
7. Comparison of Multilevel Inverter Topologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 5th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124499
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128124482
About the Author
Krishna Kumar Gupta
Krishna Kumar Gupta is an avid teacher, researcher, consultant and an author. Dr. Gupta is currently serving as an Associate Professor, lecturing on Power Electronics, Control Systems and Circuit Theory. In the year 2015, Dr. Gupta was conferred upon with Young Scientist Award by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, India for his research on inverters. In 2016, he has been awarded by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) for his contribution in teaching. Before taking up research on inverters, Dr. Gupta had varying tenures in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur, India. Post PhD, he was offered a research position at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore but he was more keen to work on development of technologies for PV based power generation for rural India. Dr. Gupta is a Member, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and has authored several technical papers. He obtained his B.Tech., M.Tech. and Ph.D. degrees from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, India. He also serves as an active reviewer for many journals of international repute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Sagar Institute of Science and Technology, Bhopal, India.
Pallavee Bhatnagar
An entrepreneur, professional engineer, researcher and academician, Pallavee Bhatnagar is a Ph.D. in Power Electronics from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal. Dr. Bhatnagar is currently serving as Principal at Sagar Institute of Science and Technology, Bhopal, India. She concurrently owns and runs a technological enterprise which manufactures electrical equipment. Prior to these, she has worked as an Engineer at National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) and All India Radio (AIR). She also works for the social upliftment of women through science and technology and has been honored by the Member of Parliament, Bhopal for the same. Dr. Bhatnagar is a passionate teacher too. Her subjects of special interests are Electrical Machines, Power Electronics and Control Systems. In addition, she is also heading a research on development of efficient power electronics drivers for HBLEDs under the National Perspective Plan (NPP) funded by the Ministry of Power, Government of India through Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bangalore, India. Dr. Bhatnagar is a Member, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Life Member, Institutions of Engineers India (IEI). She has several research papers to her credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal, Sagar Institute of Science and Technology, Bhopal, India