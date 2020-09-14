Multilevel Inverters
1st Edition
Control Methods and Advanced Power Electronic Applications
Multilevel Inverters: Control Methods and Power Electronics Applications provides a suite of powerful control methods for conventional and emerging inverter topologies instrumentalized in power electronics applications. It introduces readers to the conventional pulse width modulation control of multilevel voltage source inverter topologies before moving through more advanced approaches including hysteresis control, proportional resonance control, and model predictive control. Later chapters survey the power electronics connection between device topologies and control methods, particularly focusing on conversion in renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, static VAR compensators and solid-state transformers.
- Examines modern design configurations for multilevel inverter controllers, emerging control methods, and their applications
- Presents detailed application examples of multilevel inverters deployed in modern and recent power electronic areas including renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, and grid management
- Discusses deployment and development of future power converter implementation
Graduate and early career researchers at MSc and PhD level in energy and power engineering, power systems and computer engineering. Electrical Engineering and Smart Grid practitioners
1. Introduction to Multilevel Inverters
2. Pulse Width Modulation and Control Methods for Multilevel Inverters
3. Hysteresis Control Methods
4. Proportional Resonance Control
5. Model Predictive Control of Multilevel Diode-Clamped Converters
6. Model Predictive Control of Modular Multilevel Converters
7. Multilevel Converters for Renewable Energy Systems
8. Multilevel Inverter Applications for Electric Vehicle Drives
9. STATCOM and D-STATCOM with Multilevel Inverters
10. Solid State Transformers with Multilevel Inverters
- 292
- English
- © Academic Press 2021
- Academic Press
- 9780323902175
Ersan Kabalci
Ersan Kabalci is Department Head of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Nevsehir University, Turkey. He received his MSc and PhD in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Gazi University, Turkey, where his research focused on implementing an enhanced modulation scheme for multilevel inverters. Dr. Kabalci also serves as an Associate Editor for several international indexed journals and as a reviewer for more than 25 international journals on power electronics and renewable energy sources. His current research interests include power electronic applications and drives for renewable energy sources, microgrids, distributed generation, power line communication, and smart grid applications. He has been a member of the IEEE since 2009.
Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Nevsehir Hacı Bektas Veli University, Nevsehir, Turkey
