COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Multilevel Inverters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323902175

Multilevel Inverters

1st Edition

Control Methods and Advanced Power Electronic Applications

Editor: Ersan Kabalci
Paperback ISBN: 9780323902175
Imprint: Academic Press
Page Count: 292
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
264.50
144.00
127.00
165.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Multilevel Inverters: Control Methods and Power Electronics Applications provides a suite of powerful control methods for conventional and emerging inverter topologies instrumentalized in power electronics applications. It introduces readers to the conventional pulse width modulation control of multilevel voltage source inverter topologies before moving through more advanced approaches including hysteresis control, proportional resonance control, and model predictive control. Later chapters survey the power electronics connection between device topologies and control methods, particularly focusing on conversion in renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, static VAR compensators and solid-state transformers.  

Key Features

  • Examines modern design configurations for multilevel inverter controllers, emerging control methods, and their applications
  • Presents detailed application examples of multilevel inverters deployed in modern and recent power electronic areas including renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, and grid management
  • Discusses deployment and development of future power converter implementation

Readership

Graduate and early career researchers at MSc and PhD level in energy and power engineering, power systems and computer engineering. Electrical Engineering and Smart Grid practitioners

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Multilevel Inverters
2. Pulse Width Modulation and Control Methods for Multilevel Inverters
3. Hysteresis Control Methods
4. Proportional Resonance Control
5. Model Predictive Control of Multilevel Diode-Clamped Converters
6. Model Predictive Control of Modular Multilevel Converters
7. Multilevel Converters for Renewable Energy Systems
8. Multilevel Inverter Applications for Electric Vehicle Drives
9. STATCOM and D-STATCOM with Multilevel Inverters
10. Solid State Transformers with Multilevel Inverters

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780323902175

About the Editor

Ersan Kabalci

Ersan Kabalci is Department Head of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Nevsehir University, Turkey. He received his MSc and PhD in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Gazi University, Turkey, where his research focused on implementing an enhanced modulation scheme for multilevel inverters. Dr. Kabalci also serves as an Associate Editor for several international indexed journals and as a reviewer for more than 25 international journals on power electronics and renewable energy sources. His current research interests include power electronic applications and drives for renewable energy sources, microgrids, distributed generation, power line communication, and smart grid applications. He has been a member of the IEEE since 2009.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Nevsehir Hacı Bektas Veli University, Nevsehir, Turkey

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.