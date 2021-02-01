Multilevel Inverters
1st Edition
Topologies, Control Methods, and Applications
Description
Multilevel Inverters: Topologies, Control Methods, and Applications investigates modern device topologies, control methods, and application areas for the rapidly developing conversion technology. The device topologies section begins with conventional two-level inverter topologies to provide a background on the DC-AC power conversion process and required circuit configurations. Thereafter, multilevel topologies originating from neutral point clamped topologies are presented in detail. The improved and inherited regular multilevel topologies such as flying capacitor and conventional H-bridge topology are presented to illustrate the multilevel concept. Emerging topologies are introduced regarding application areas such as renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, and power systems. The book goes on to discuss fundamental operational principles of inverters using the conventional pulse width modulated control method. Current and voltage based closed loop control methods such as repetitive control, space vector modulation, proportional resonant control and other recent methods are developed. Core modern applications including wind energy, photovoltaics, microgrids, hybrid microgrids, electric vehicles, active filters, and static VAR compensators are investigated in depth. Multilevel Inverters for Emergent Topologies and Advanced Power Electronics Applications is a valuable resource for electrical engineering specialists, smart grid specialists, researchers on electrical, power systems, and electronics engineering, energy and computer engineers.
Key Features
- Reviews mathematical modeling and step-by-step simulation examples, straddling both basic and advanced topologies
- Assesses how to systematically deploy and control multilevel power inverters in application scenarios
- Reviews key applications across wind energy, photovoltaics, microgrids, hybrid microgrids, electric vehicles, active filters, static VAR compensators
Readership
Electrical Engineering Specialists; Smart Grid Specialists; Researchers on Electrical, Power Systems, and Electronics Engineering; Energy Engineers; Computer Engineers. Graduate and early career researchers at MSc and PhD level in energy and power engineering
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Multilevel Voltage Source Inverters
2. Neutral Point Clamped and T-Type Multilevel Inverters
3. Conventional H-Bridge and Recent Multilevel Inverter Topologies
4. Packed U-Cell Topology: Structure, Control and Challenges
5. Modular Multilevel Converters
6. Asymmetrical Multilevel Inverter Topologies
7. Resonant and Z-Source Multilevel Inverters
8. Pulse Width Modulation and Control Methods for Multilevel Inverters
9. Hysteresis Control Methods
10. Proportional Resonance Control
11. Model Predictive Control of Multilevel Diode-Clamped Converters
12. Model Predictive Control of Modular Multilevel Converters
13. Multilevel Converters for Renewable Energy Systems
14. Multilevel Inverter Applications for Electric Vehicle Drives
15. STATCOM and D-STATCOM with Multilevel Inverters
16. Solid State Transformers with Multilevel Inverters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216682
About the Editor
Ersan Kabalci
Ersan Kabalci is Professor and Department Head of Electrical and Electronics at Nevsehir University, Turkey. He received his BSc, MSc and PhD in Electronics and Computer, and Electrical Education from Gazi University, Turkey, where his research focused on implementing an enhanced modulation scheme for multilevel inverters. Dr. Kabalci also serves as an Associate Editor for several international indexed journals and as a reviewer for more than 25 international journals on power electronics and renewable energy sources. His current research interests include power electronic applications and drives for renewable energy sources, microgrids, distributed generation, power line communication, and smart grid applications. He has been a member of the IEEE since 2009, and a senior member since 2018
Affiliations and Expertise
Department Head of Electrical and Electronics at Nevsehir University, Turkey
Ratings and Reviews
