Multilayer Flexible Packaging
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction
1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Materials: A Historical Perspective
- 1.2 Markets: A Global Economy
- 1.3 Processes, Materials, Needs
- 1.4 Materials and Barrier
- 1.5 Materials and Sealing
- 1.6 Bringing Things Together
- References
Part II: Resins
2. Polyethylene
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Polyethylene History and Basic Characterization
- 2.3 Melt Index
- 2.4 Density
- 2.5 Gel Permeation Chromatography
- 2.6 Low-Density Polyethylene
- 2.7 Free Radical Polymerization Processes
- 2.8 Autoclave Reactor
- 2.9 Tubular Reactor
- 2.10 Polar Ethylene Copolymers
- 2.11 Low-Pressure Polymerization Processes
- 2.12 Gas-Phase Process
- 2.13 Solution Process
- 2.14 Slurry Processes
- 2.15 Catalyst Chemistry
- 2.16 Chrome Oxide–Based Catalyst
- 2.17 Single-Site (Metallocene) catalyzed Polyethylene
- 2.18 Tie Chain Molecules
- 2.19 Summary
- Acknowledgment
- References
3. Polypropylene
- Abstract
- 3.1 Managerial Overview
- 3.2 Summary
- References
4. Introduction to Bio-Based Polymers
- Abstract
- 4.1 Commercially Important Novel Biopolymer
- References
5. Additives to Design and Improve the Performance of Multilayer Flexible Packaging
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Overview
- 5.3 Additive Handling, Addition, and Dosing
- 5.4 Additive Types and Principal Mode of Action
- 5.5 Suppliers and Contacts
- Appendix 5.1
- Appendix 5.2
- References
6. Rheology of Molten Polymers
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Viscosity and Melt Flow Index
- 6.3 Mathematical Relations
- 6.4 Extensional Viscosity and Melt Strength
- 6.5 Normal Stress Differences and Extrudate Swell
- 6.6 Stress Relaxation and Dynamic Measurements
- 6.7 Constitutive Equations
- 6.8 Sharkskin, Melt Fracture, and Die Lip Buildup
- 6.9 Rheological Problems in Coextrusion
- 6.10 Rheology of Filled Polymers
- 6.11 Rheology of Nanocomposites
- 6.12 Rheometers
- 6.13 Concluding Remarks
- References
Part III: Technologies
7. Coextrusion Equipment for Multilayer Flat Films and Sheets
- Abstract
- 7.1 Designing and Manufacturing Multilayer Flexible Plastic Films with Multilayer Coextrusion Die Technology
- 7.2 Summary
- References
8. Multilayer Blown (Tubular) Film Dies
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Conventional Coextrusion Dies
- 8.3 Stacked Dies
- 8.4 Interfacial Instability
- References
9. Process Engineering
- Abstract
- 9.1 Managerial Summary
- 9.2 Process Engineering: What Is It and Why Is It Essential?
- 9.3 Some Process Engineer Tools
- 9.4 Examples of How Process Engineers Can Save Time and Money
- 9.5 Conclusion
10. Blown Film, Cast Film, and Lamination Processes
- Abstract
- 10.1 Blown Film
- 10.2 Cast Film
- 10.3 Extrusion Coating and Lamination
- References
11. Machine Direction–Oriented Film Technology
- Abstract
- 11.1 Managerial Summary
- 11.2 Description of MDO Hardware and Technology
- 11.3 How a Machine Direction Orientor Works
- 11.4 The Process and Its Effect on the Film
- 11.5 Properties of MD-Oriented Films
- 11.6 Summary
- References
12. Oriented Film Technology
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Orienting Technologies
- 12.3 Oriented Film Types—Applications
- 12.4 Trends for Oriented Films
- References
13. Polymer Blending for Packaging Applications
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Why Blend?
- 13.3 Blending Processes
- 13.4 Physics of Blending
- 13.5 Morphology Development in Blown Film
- 13.6 Dispersion of Rigid Particles and Nanocomposites
- 13.7 Rheology of Polymer Blends
- 13.8 Conclusion
- References
14. Water- and Solvent-Based Coating Technology
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Coating Structures
- 14.3 Web-Coating Machine Hardware and Functions
- 14.4 Coating Applicators
- 14.5 Effect of Solvent
- 14.6 Hot Melt Coaters
- 14.7 Selecting a Coating Method
- 14.8 Drying and Solidification
- References
15. Vacuum Metallizing for Flexible Packaging
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Decorative Coatings
- 15.3 Barrier Coatings
- 15.4 Functional Coatings
- 15.5 Security Applications
- 15.6 Metallization Basics
- 15.7 Pattern Metallization
- 15.8 Trends
- 15.9 Summary
- References
16. Web Handling and Winding
- Abstract
- 16.1 Web Handling Essentials
- 16.2 Rollers
- 16.3 Tension Control
- 16.4 Nip Control
- 16.5 Temperature Control
- 16.6 Guiding and Path Control
- 16.7 Wrinkles and Spreading
- 16.8 A Word About Slitting and Other Converting Processes
- 16.9 Winding Is Essential
- 16.10 Winding Tightness and the TNT’s
- 16.11 Winding Classes and Arrangements
- 16.12 Theory Applied
- 16.13 Other Common Wound Roll Defects
- References
Part IV: Multilayer Films – Descriptions, Performance Characteristics, Uses, Considerations, Properties
17. PE-Based Multilayer Film Structures
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Polymer Selection
- 17.3 Mechanical Properties
- 17.4 Barrier Properties
- 17.5 Polymer Sealability
- 17.6 Adhesive Polymers
- 17.7 Applications for Flexible Packaging Film Structures
- 17.8 Summary
- References
18. Multilayer-Oriented Films
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Technology for Multilayer-Oriented Films
- 18.3 Structures
- 18.4 Trends for Multilayer-Oriented Films
19. Regulatory Aspects of Food Packaging—A Global Matter
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Determining the Regulatory Status of Components of a Food-Contact Material in the United States
- 19.3 Regulatory Report: FDA’s FCS Notification Program
- 19.4 Preservation of Foods by Irradiation
- 19.5 Regulatory Aspects of Recycled Plastics—US FDA View
- 19.6 EU Legislation on Food-Contact Plastics
- 19.7 EU Legislation for Recycled Plastics
- Acknowledgment
- References
Description
Multilayer Flexible Packaging, Second Edition, provides a thorough introduction to the manufacturing and applications of flexible plastic films, covering materials, hardware and processes, and multilayer film designs and applications. The book gives engineers and technicians a better understanding of the capability and limitations of multilayer flexible films and how to use them to make effective packaging.
It includes contributions from world renowned experts and is fully updated to reflect the rapid advances made in the field since 2009, also including an entirely new chapter on the use of bio-based polymers in flexible packaging. The result is a practical, but detailed reference for polymeric flexible packaging professionals, including product developers, process engineers, and technical service representatives.
The materials coverage includes detailed sections on polyethylene, polypropylene, and additives. The dies used to produce multilayer films are explored in the hardware section, and the process engineering of film manufacture is explained, with a particular focus on meeting specifications and targets. In addition, a new chapter has been added on regulations for food packaging – including both FDA and EU regulations.
Key Features
- Provides a complete introduction to multilayer flexible packaging, assisting plastics practitioners with the development, design, and manufacture of flexible packaging for food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and more
- Presents thorough, well-written, and up-to-date reviews of the current technology by experts in the field, making this an essential reference for any engineer or manager
- Includes discussion and analysis of the latest rules and regulations governing food packaging
Readership
Plastics engineers, process engineers, quality assurance and reliability engineers and manufacturing engineers who manufacture, convert and use flexible plastic films
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 31st March 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323477185
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323371001
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John R. Wagner, Jr. Editor
John Wagner is a Director of Crescent Associates, Inc., which specializes in plastic films and flexible packaging. He holds numerous patents on flexible packaging films and coating technology, has contributed to and co-edited The SPE Guide on Extrusion Technology and Troubleshooting and The Plastics Technician’s Toolbox-Extrusion, and is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Plastic Film and Sheeting. He is on the SPE Extrusion Division Board of Directors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Crescent Associates, Inc., Rochester, NY, USA