Multifunctional Systems for Combined Delivery, Biosensing and Diagnostics
1st Edition
Description
Multifunctional Systems for Combined Delivery, Biosensing, and Diagnostics explores how multifunctional nanocarriers are being used in combined delivery and diagnostics in contemporary medicine. Particular attention is given to efforts to i) reduce the side effects of therapeutic agents, ii) increase the pharmacological effect, and iii) improve aqueous solubility and chemical stability of different therapeutic agents. The chapters focus on applications of nanostructured materials and nanocarriers, highlighting how these can be used effectively in both diagnosis and delivery.
This applied focus makes the book an important reference source for those wanting to learn more about how specific nanomaterials and nanotechnology systems can help to solve drug delivery and diagnostics problems. This book is a valuable resource for materials scientists, bioengineers, and medical researchers who are looking for an applications-oriented guide on how nanotechnology and nanomaterials can be used effectively throughout the medical treatment process, from diagnosis to treatment.
Key Features
- Explores the benefits of using a variety of nanomaterials as drug delivery agents
- Explains how nanocarriers can reduce the side effects of therapeutic agents
- Provides an analysis of the pros and cons of using specific nanocarriers to solve particular diagnosis and delivery problems
Readership
Biomaterials scientists, materials scientists, biomedical engineers, medicinal chemists and postgraduate students specializing in the areas of nanomedicine, bionanomaterials and nanotechnology applications in healthcare
Table of Contents
1. Selective Effects of Azelaic Acid in Nanovesicles on Cell Lines
2. Photodynamic Antimicrobial Action Based on Nanostructured Photosensitizers
3. Conspectus on Nanotechnology in the Diagnosis and Management of Oral Cancer
4. Lipid-Based Nanocarriers in Cancer Therapy
5. Effect of Polymer-Based Nanoparticles on the Assay of Antimicrobial Drug Delivery Systems
6. Nanometric Biopolymer Devices for Oral Delivery of Macromolecules of Clinical Significance
7. The Use of Nanotechnology in Modern Pharmacotherapy
8. Nanoparticles for Anti-Cancer Drug Delivery "Targeting to Overcome Multiple Drug Resistance"
9. Application Potential of Engineered Liposomes in Tumor Targeting
10. Plant Based Peroral Vaccines
11. Platelet Rich Plasma Incorporated Nanostructures for Tissue Engineering Applications
12. Targeted Nanotherapeutics Based on Cancer Biomarkers
13. Therapeutic Nanoparticles for Targeted Delivery of Anticancer Drugs: State-Of-The-Art and Future Trends
14. Pulmonary Administration of Biodegradable Drug Nanocarriers for More Efficacious Treatment of Fungal Infections in Lungs: Insights Based On Recent Findings
15. Alternative Technologies to Improve Solubility of Ineffectively Water-Soluble Drugs
16. Nanostructures For Tuberculosis Disease Treatment
17. Recombinant Lactic Acid Bacteria Secreting OxdC as a Novel Therapeutic Tool for the Prevention of Kidney Stone Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 5th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527262
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323527255
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania