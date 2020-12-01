Multifunctional Piezoelectric Oxide Nanostructures
1st Edition
Fabrication Methods, Devices and Applications
Table of Contents
Section 1: Fundamentals
1. Fundamental Piezoelectric Theoretical Concepts and Future Perspectives
2. Electromechanical Properties and Electrocaloric Effects of Oxide Materials
3. Intrinsic coupling among piezoelectric-semiconductor-optical effects of oxide materials: Fundamentals, and Devices
Section 2: Materials and Technologies
4. Advances in Growth of Zinc Oxide Nanostructures: Methods, Doping Effects and the Parent Material for Current Nanogenerators
5. Perovskite Structured Pyroelectrics: Materials, Applications and Challenges
6. Design of Multiferroic Heterostructures with Strong Magnetoelectric Coupling
7. Printed piezoelectric materials for devices and applications
8. Engineered Inorganic Piezoelectric Oxides/Polymer Interfaces for Flexible Self-Powered Electronics
9. Porous piezoelectric ceramics
Section 3: Applications
10. Composite Multiferroics for Magnetic Energy Harvesting
11. Piezoelectrochemical Devices: Fabrication and Mechanisms
12. Piezoelectric oxides for biomedical applications
13. Piezoelectric micromanipulators
14. Advances in Piezoelectric MEMS technology
15. High-Temperature Piezoelectric applications
16. Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices (Filters and Sensors)
17. Pyroelectric Infrared (IR) Sensors
Description
Multifunctional Piezoelectric Metal Oxide Nanostructures reviews multifunctional piezoelectric oxides growth, thin films, composite films, interfacial doping effects, energy harvesting devices, and battery-free sensors.
The book bridges the connection between the theoretical and experiments aspects of piezoelectric oxides. It also explains the pathways between materials-device designs-application sectors through various state-of-the-art techniques.
The growth of piezoelectric nanostructures on flexible/non-flexible substrates by various physical and chemical processes is discussed. The book presents the desirable properties of piezoelectric oxides including pyroelectric, magnetoelectric, piezoelectrochemical, and electrocaloric. Then, the current status, future opportunities, and technological barriers of piezoelectric nanogenerators and self-powered sensors are reviewed.
Multifunctional Piezoelectric Metal Oxide Nanostructures is suitable for those working in the field of materials science and engineering in academia and research and development.
Key Features
- Reviews fundamentals, materials and technologies, and applications of piezoelectric oxide nanostructures
- Addresses most relevant applications in sensing (self-powered, biomedical, MEMS, infrared) and energy harvesting
- Discusses growth, design, and fabrication of piezoelectric oxide nanostructured materials for desirable properties
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D. Chemists, Physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193327
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sang-Jae Kim
Dr. Kim is a professor in the Department of Mechatronics Engineering at Jeju National University in the Republic of Korea. He is the Director of the Self-Powered Sensor and System Lab as well as the Smart Devices Based on Multi-Layered Materials Team. Dr. Kim’s research focuses on nanomaterials systems for energy and electronics applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechatronics Engineering, Jeju National University, Republic of Korea
Nagamalleswara Alluri
Dr. Alluri is a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Mechatronics Engineering at Jeju National University in the Republic of Korea. He is the Principal Investigator of the Korean Research Foundation Project on the development of self-powered wireless piezoelectric fetal monitoring sensors based on 2D and inorganic nanostructured arrays.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechatronics Engineering, Jeju National University, Republic of Korea
Yuvasree Purusothaman
Ms. Purusothaman is a doctoral researcher in the Department of Mechatronics at Jeju National University in the Republic of Korea. There she works in the Nano Materials and Systems Laboratory where her research focuses on piezoelectric materials and devices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechatronics, Jeju National University, Republic of Korea
About the Series Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova, supported from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. From 2007 to 2008, he was an invited scientist in Korean Institute of Energy Research, Daejeon, South Korea. Then, until the end of 2017 Dr. G. Korotcenkov was a research professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Gwangju, South Korea. Currently Dr. G. Korotcenkov is the research professor at the Department of Physics and Engineering at the Moldova State University, Chisinau, the Rep. of Moldova. Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences focused on metal oxides, surface science, and the design of thin film gas sensors and thermoelectric convertors. Dr. G. Korotcenkov is either the author or editor of 39 books, published by Momentum Press, CRC Press, Springer (USA) and Harbin Institute of Technology Press (China). He is the author and coauthor of more than 600 scientific publications, including 30 review papers, 38 book chapters, and more than 200 articles published in peer-reviewed scientific journals (h-factor = 42 [Scopus] and h-factor = 51 [Google Scholar citation]). Besides, Dr. G. Korotcenkov is a holder of 17 patents. He has presented more than 250 reports at national and international conferences, including 17 invited talks. Dr. G. Korotcenkov was co-organizer of more than 10 international scientific conferences. Research activities of Dr. G. Korotcenkov are honored by the Prize of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova (2019), an Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004); Prize of the Presidents of the Ukrainian, Belarus, and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003); and National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova in the field of science and technology (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics and Engineering, Moldova State University, Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova
