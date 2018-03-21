Multifunctional Photocatalytic Materials for Energy

Dr. Zhiqun Lin is currently Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He received his PhD degree in Polymer Science and Engineering from University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 2002. He did his postdoctoral research at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He joined the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the Iowa State University as an Assistant Professor in 2004 and was promoted to Associate Professor in 2010. He moved to Georgia Institute of Technology in 2011, and become a Professor in 2014. His research interests include polymer-based nanocomposites, block copolymers, polymer blends, conjugated polymers, quantum dots (rods, tetrapods and wires), functional nanocrystals (metallic, magnetic, semiconducting, ferroelectric, multiferroic, upconversion and thermoelectric) of different architectures (plain, core/shell, hollow and Janus), solar cells (perovskite solar cells, organic-inorganic hybrid solar cells and dye sensitized solar cells), lithium ion batteries, hydrogen generation, hierarchically structured and assembled materials, and surface and interfacial properties. He has published more than 200 peer reviewed journal articles (with an h-index of 59), 10 book chapters, and 4 books. Currently, he serves as an Associate Editor for Journal of Materials Chemistry A, and an editorial advisory board member for Nanoscale. He is a recipient of Frank J. Padden Jr. Award in Polymer Physics from American Physical Society, an NSF Career Award, a 3 M Non-Tenured Faculty Award, and an invited participant at the National Academy of Engineering’s 2010 US Frontiers of Engineering Symposium. He became a Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry in 2014 and a Japan Society for Promotion of Science (JSPS) Fellow in 2015. More information on his research can be found at http://nanofm.mse.gatech.edu/.