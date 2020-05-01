Multifunctional Hybrid Nanomaterials for Sustainable Agri-food and Ecosystems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introductory Chapter, Multifunctional Hybrid Nanomaterials for Sustainable Agroecosystems
2. Core-shell hybrid nanoparticles: Production and application in Agriculture and environment
3. Hybrid Inorganic-Polymer nanocomposites: synthesis, characterization and plant protection applications
4. Synthesis of nanocomposite from an agricultural waste
5. Novel nanocomposite-based controlled release fertilizer and pesticide formulations: Prospects and Challenges
6. Nanomaterials for Gene Delivery and Editing in Plants: Challenges and Future Perspectives
7. Hybrid nanomaterials for water purification
8. Conjugated nanomaterials as an Antimicrobial
9. Hybrid Nanomaterials as a Chemical Sensor
10. Degradation, removal and detection of pesticides using nanocomposites
11. Nanocomposites: new trends for sensing, and controlled-release of herbicides
12. Hybrid nanomaterials for purification, detection, and management mycotoxins
13. Mono and hybrid nanomaterials: novel strategies to manage post-harvest diseases
14. Prospects of Hybrid Nanomaterials in Plant Growth Promotion
15. Chitosan nanocomposites: agricultural applications (recent advances)
16. Chitosan-based nanosystems: Antimicrobial activity in agrifoods sector
17. Chitosan nanocomposites for food packaging applications
18. Silica-based nanosystems: their role in Sustainable Agriculture
19. Recent Progress in Cellulose-based Smart Nanocrystals by Agricultural Resources
20. Nanocellulose-based Polymer Nano-hybrids and Nanocomposite Applications
21. Carbon Nanotubes-based Nanohybrids for Agricultural and Biological Applications
22. Naturally derived 3D printed hydrogel scaffolds for agroecosystem and biomedical applications
23. Nanocomposites for electrochemical detection of environmental pollutants
24. Hybrid nanomaterials (nanocomposites) applications in veterinary medicine
25. Bimetallic nanoparticles: current and future perspectives
Description
Multifunctional Hybrid Nanomaterials for Sustainable Agrifood and Ecosystems shows how hybrid nanomaterials (HNMs) are being used to enhance agriculture, food and environmental science. The book discusses the synthesis and characterization of HNMs before exploring agrifoods and environmental functions. It shows how novel HNMs are being used for the detection and separation of heavy metal ions, for destroying and sensing of insecticides, in managed release fertilizer and pesticide formulations, plant protection, plant promotions, purification, detection, and to control mycotoxins. Further, the book describes the use of silica-based total nanosystems, carbon nanotubes, nanocellulose-based, and polymer nanohybrids for agricultural and biological applications.
This book is an important reference source for materials scientists, engineers and food scientists who want to gain a greater understanding on how multifunctional nanomaterials are being used for a range of agricultural and environmental applications.
Key Features
- Outlines the major nanomaterial types that are being used in agriculture
- Explains why the properties of multifunctional nanomaterials are particularly efficient for use in agriculture
- Assesses the major challenges of using multifunctional nanomaterials on an industrial scale
Readership
Materials scientists, engineers, food scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128213544
About the Editors
Kamel Abd-Elsalam Editor
Dr. Kamel A. Abd-Elsalam is currently the head researcher at Plant Pathology Research Institute, Agricultural Research Center, Giza, Egypt. Dr. Kamel’s research interests include developing, improving and deploying plant biosecurity diagnostic tools, understanding and exploiting fungal pathogen genomes and developing eco-friendly hybrid nanomaterials for controlling toxicogenic fungi and plant diseases. He has published 8 book chapters, 6 review articles, 1 translated book, and more than 120 research articles in international peer reviewed journals including Fungal Diversity, Fungal Biology, FEMS Review Microbiology, PLOS One and PLOS Genetics. He is associate editor for Mycosphere, and review editor for Frontiers in Genomic Assay Technology and served as a reviewer for a number of journals, including IET Nanotechnology, Fungal Diversity, BMC Genomics, Foodborne Pathogens and Diseases. Dr. Kamel has also served as molecular mycologist for 5 years in the Department Botany and Microbiology Department, College of Science, King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. He received the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils Prize for distinguished scientific research in biotechnology (fungal genomics) during 2014 (first ranking). Dr. Kamel has pursued his Ph.D. in Molecular Plant Pathology from Christian Alberchts University of Kiel (Germany) and Suez Canal University (Egypt) and then been awarded postdoctoral fellowship from Christian Alberchts University of Kiel in 2008. Dr. Kamel served as visiting associate professor in Institute of Excellence in Fungal Research, Mae Fah Luang University, Thailand, Institute of Microbiology, TUM, Germany, Laboratory of Phytopathology, Wageningen University, The Netherlands and Plant Protection Department, Sassari University, Italy. Kamel Abd-Elsalem is Research Associate Professor at the Agricultural Research Center, Plant Pathology Research Institute, Egypt. His research focuses in the areas of nanomaterials for plant sciences, environmental sciences and agriculture.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Head, Central Laboratory of Biotechnology, Agricultural Research Center, Egypt | ARC, Plant Pathology Research Institute