Multidisciplinary Know-How for Smart-Textiles Developers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857093424, 9780857093530

Multidisciplinary Know-How for Smart-Textiles Developers

1st Edition

Editors: Tünde Kirstein
eBook ISBN: 9780857093530
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857093424
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 4th April 2013
Page Count: 524
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Chapter 1: The future of smart-textiles development: new enabling technologies, commercialization and market trends

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The technological trade-off between smartness and integration

1.3 New enabling technologies for smart textiles

1.4 New approaches in commercialization of smart textiles

1.5 Future trends

1.6 Conclusion

Part I: Materials

Chapter 2: Types and processing of electro-conductive and semiconducting materials for smart textiles

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Electro-conductive and semiconductive materials

2.3 Electro-conductive materials and their properties

2.4 Metals

2.5 Carbon: carbon black (CB), graphite and carbon nanotubes (CNT)

2.6 Intrinsically conductive polymers (ICP)

2.7 Semiconductive materials and their properties

2.8 Processing electro-conductive and semiconductive materials into textile structures

2.9 Future trends

2.10 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 3: Optical fibers for smart photonic textiles

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction to photonic textiles

3.2 Total internal reflection (TIR) fiber-based photonic textiles

3.3 Photonic bandgap (PBG) fiber-based photonic textiles

3.4 Photonic textile manufacturing

3.5 Reflective properties of photonic bandgap textiles under ambient illumination

3.6 Animated photonic bandgap textiles using mixing of ambient and emitted light

3.7 Potential applications of photonic bandgap textiles

3.8 Conclusion

3.9 Acknowledgments

Chapter 4: Conductive nanofibres and nanocoatings for smart textiles

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Conductive nanofibres

4.3 Conductive nanocoating

4.4 Application of nanotechnology in smart textiles

4.5 Future trends

4.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: Polymer-based resistive sensors for smart textiles

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mechanical resistive sensors

5.3 Chemical resistive sensors

5.4 Temperature resistive sensors

5.5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 6: Soft capacitance fibers for touch-sensitive smart textiles

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction: overview of capacitive sensing

6.2 Soft capacitor fibers for electronic textiles

6.3 Electrical characterization of the isolated capacitor fiber

6.4 Capacitor fiber as a one-dimensional distributed touch sensor

6.5 Fully woven two-dimensional touch pad sensor using one-dimensional array of capacitance fibers

6.6 Conclusion

Part II: Technologies

Chapter 7: Textile fabrication technologies for embedding electronic functions into fibres, yarns and fabrics

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fibre and yarn production processes: natural fibres

7.3 Fibre and yarn production processes: continuous (man-made) fibres

7.4 Functionalisation of fibres and yarns

7.5 Fabric production: weaving

7.6 Fabric production: knitting

7.7 Fabric production: braiding

7.8 Embroidery

7.9 Challenges in smart-textile production

Chapter 8: Fabrication technologies for the integration of thin-film electronics into smart textiles

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Merging flexible electronics and smart textiles

8.3 Demonstrators

8.4 Mechanical reliability of contacts

8.5 Conclusion and future trends

8.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 9: Organic and large-area electronic (OLAE) technologies for smart textiles

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flexible technologies for textile integration

9.3 Circuit design

9.4 Textile integration

9.5 Packaging integration and service life issues

9.7 Appendix: abbreviations and acronyms

Chapter 10: Joining technologies for smart textiles

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Components of electronic systems in textiles

10.3 Conductive threads as electrical traces

10.4 Introduction to joining technologies for electronics

10.5 Overview of existing jointing technologies in the electronics and in the textile world

10.6 Summary to the joining technology overview

10.7 Protection of electrical connections

10.8 Challenges for electronic systems on textiles

10.9 Challenges for automated processes in electronic systems on textiles

10.10 Future trends

Chapter 11: Kinetic, thermoelectric and solar energy harvesting technologies for smart textiles

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Energy sources and storage: key issues

11.3 Fabrication processes

11.4 Kinetic energy harvesting for smart textiles

11.5 Thermoelectric energy harvesting for smart textiles

11.6 Solar energy harvesting for smart textiles

11.7 Conclusion

Chapter 12: Signal processing technologies for activity-aware smart textiles

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction: from on-body sensing to smart assistants

12.2 Activity-aware applications

12.3 Sensing principles for activity recognition

12.4 Principles of activity recognition

12.5 Signal processing and pattern analysis

12.6 Experimental aspects

12.7 Future trends

12.8 Sources of further information and advice

12.9 Acknowledgments

Part III: Product development and applications

Chapter 13: Technology management and innovation strategies in the development of smart textiles

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Fundamentals of innovation, technology and intellectual property management

13.3 Business models for smart textiles

13.4 Opportunities and challenges in the e-textiles business

13.5 Conclusion

13.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 14: Improving the sustainability of smart textiles

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Sustainable production of smart textiles

14.3 Recycling, a necessity

14.4 Product durability

14.5 Sustainable design approach for a smart-textile product, an example

14.6 General guidelines for the design of sustainable smart-textile products

Chapter 15: Medical applications of smart textiles

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Monitoring of body parameters

15.3 Challenges in medical smart textiles

15.4 Trends and applications of medical smart textiles

15.5 Conclusions

Chapter 16: Automotive applications of smart textiles

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 The use of textiles in vehicles

16.3 Smart-textile applications and their potential for use in cars

16.4 Prototypes of smart-textiles applications in vehicles

16.5 Key safety and quality requirements

16.6 The impact of electric vehicles on smart-textiles applications

16.7 Future trends

Chapter 17: Architectural applications of smart textiles

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction: key themes in modern architecture

17.2 Smart materials

17.3 Applications

17.4 Future trends

Index

Description

Smart-textiles developers draw on diverse fields of knowledge to produce unique materials with enhanced properties and vast potential. Several disciplines outside the traditional textile area are involved in the construction of these smart textiles, and each individual field has its own language, specific terms and approaches. Multidisciplinary know-how for smart-textiles developers provides a filtered knowledge of these areas of expertise, explaining key expressions and demonstrating their relevance to the smart-textiles field.

Following an introduction to the new enabling technologies, commercialisation and market trends that make up the future of smart-textiles development, part one reviews materials employed in the production of smart textiles. Types and processing of electro-conductive and semiconducting materials, optical fibres for smart photonic textiles, conductive nanofibres and nanocoatings, polymer-based resistive sensors, and soft capacitance fibres for touch-sensitive smart textiles are all discussed. Part two then investigates such technologies as the embedding of electronic functions, the integration of thin-film electronics, and the development of organic and large-area electronic (OLAE) technologies for smart textiles. Joining technologies are also discussed, alongside kinetic, thermoelectric and solar energy harvesting technologies, and signal processing technologies for activity-aware smart textiles. Finally, product development and applications are the focus of part three, which investigates strategies for technology management, innovation and improved sustainability, before the book concludes by exploring medical, automotive and architectural applications of smart textiles.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Multidisciplinary know-how for smart-textiles developers is a key tool for readers working in industries including design, fashion, textiles, through to electronics, computing and material science. It also provides a useful guide to the subject for academics working across a wide range of fields.

Key Features

  • Reviews materials used in the production of smart textiles
  • Examines the technologies used in smart textiles, such as optical fibres and polymer based resistive sensors
  • Investigates strategies for technology management, innovation and improved development

Readership

Researchers and those in R&D in a variety of industries including: design, fashion, textiles, electronics, computing and material science.

About the Editors

Tünde Kirstein Editor

Dr Tünde Kirstein is editor-in-chief of the Sulzer Technical Review, based in Winterthur, Switzerland. Formerly senior researcher at the Wearable Computing Lab of ETH Zurich and project coordinator at the Swiss Textile College, Dr Kirstein has carried out several smart-textiles projects with scientific and industrial partners. She has also achieved great success as a journalist and PR manager, and has extensive experience in organizing workshops and symposiums for the industry.

Affiliations and Expertise

TechPublish, Switzerland

