Multidisciplinary Care of the Cancer Patient , An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773367, 9781455773633

Multidisciplinary Care of the Cancer Patient , An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 22-2

1st Edition

Authors: Gregory Masters
eBook ISBN: 9781455773633
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773367
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th April 2013
Description

This issue of the Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Dr. Greg Masters, will highlight the multi-disciplinary approach to a variety of common malignancies, focusing on how surgical oncologists work together with medical oncologists and radiation oncologists to provide the most up-to-date management for many different malignancies. It will focus on the latest data from updates in basic science and clinical trials, including the importance of new technology and surgical techniques, new radiation techniques and the latest in chemotherapy, biologic, and targeted drug development in the multidisciplinary care of cancer patients.

About the Authors

Gregory Masters Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Thomas Jefferson University Medical School; Director, Med. Onc. Fellowship, Christiana Care's Helen F. Graham Cancer Center

