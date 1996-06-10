Multidimensional Systems Signal Processing Algorithms and Application Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127771, 9780080529936

Multidimensional Systems Signal Processing Algorithms and Application Techniques, Volume 77

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Serial Editors: Cornelius Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9780080529936
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120127771
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th June 1996
Page Count: 401
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
25000.00
21250.00
215.00
182.75
129.99
110.49
243.59
207.05
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
225.00
191.25
225.00
191.25
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

I. Pitas, C. Kotropoulos, and A.N. Venetsanopoulos, Techniques in Knowledge-Based Signal/Image Processing and Their Application in Geophysical Image Interpretation. D.D. Bennink and F.D. Groutage, The Foundations ofNearfield Acoustic Holography in Terms of Direct and Inverse Diffraction. P.A. Stubberud, A Design Technique for 2-D Linear Phase Frequency Sampling Filters with Fourfold Symmetry. F. Li and Y. Lu, Unified Bias Analysis of Subspace-Based DOAEstimation Algorithms. P.R. White, Detection Algorithms for Underwater Acoustic Transients. J. Yang and M. Smith, Constrained and Adaptive ARMA Modeling as an Alternative to the DFT--with Application to MRI. J. Ghosh, K. Tumer, S. Beck, andL. Deuser, Integration of Neural Classifiers for Passive Sonar Signals. W.S. Gan, Techniques in the Application of Chaos Theory in Signal and Image Processing. Subject Index.

Description

Praise for the Series "This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory." --IEEE Group Correspondence "This book will help all those researchers who valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control." --Control

Readership

Electrical engineers in digital signal processing.

Details

No. of pages:
401
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080529936
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120127771

Reviews

@qu:"This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory." @source:--IEEE GROUP CORRESPONDENCE @qu:"This book will help all those researchers who valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control." @source:--CONTROL

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Cornelius Leondes Serial Editor

Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.