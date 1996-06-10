Multidimensional Systems Signal Processing Algorithms and Application Techniques, Volume 77
Advances in Theory and Applications
I. Pitas, C. Kotropoulos, and A.N. Venetsanopoulos, Techniques in Knowledge-Based Signal/Image Processing and Their Application in Geophysical Image Interpretation. D.D. Bennink and F.D. Groutage, The Foundations ofNearfield Acoustic Holography in Terms of Direct and Inverse Diffraction. P.A. Stubberud, A Design Technique for 2-D Linear Phase Frequency Sampling Filters with Fourfold Symmetry. F. Li and Y. Lu, Unified Bias Analysis of Subspace-Based DOAEstimation Algorithms. P.R. White, Detection Algorithms for Underwater Acoustic Transients. J. Yang and M. Smith, Constrained and Adaptive ARMA Modeling as an Alternative to the DFT--with Application to MRI. J. Ghosh, K. Tumer, S. Beck, andL. Deuser, Integration of Neural Classifiers for Passive Sonar Signals. W.S. Gan, Techniques in the Application of Chaos Theory in Signal and Image Processing. Subject Index.
Praise for the Series "This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory." --IEEE Group Correspondence "This book will help all those researchers who valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control." --Control
Electrical engineers in digital signal processing.
Cornelius Leondes Serial Editor
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.