Multidimensional Singular Integrals and Integral Equations

Table of Contents



Preface

I. Introduction

§ 1. Review of Previous Work

§ 2. Some Theorems on Linear Equations in Banach Spaces

§ 3. Stereographic Projection

§ 4. Completely Continuous Operators

II. Simplest Properties of Multidimensional Singular Integrals

§ 5. Basic Concepts

§ 6. Lipschitz Conditions

§ 7. Order of Singular Integrals at Infinity

§ 8. Differentiation of Integrals with a Weak Singularity

III. Compounding of Singular Integrals

§ 9. Compounding of Singular and Ordinary Integrals

§ 10. Compounding of Double Singular Integrals

§ 11. The Concept of a Singular Operator

§ 12. Compounding of Double Singular Integrals. The Symbol

§ 13. Compounding of Multidimensional Singular Integrals

§ 14. Formulae for Reference

§ 15. Product of the Operators A1 and An

§ 16. Product of the Operators A2 and An

§ 17. Calculation of x1,m

§ 18. Symbol of a Multidimensional Singular Integral

IV. Properties of the Symbol

§ 19. Fourier Transform of a Singular Kernel

§ 20. Fourier Transform of a Kernel and the Symbol of a Singular Operator

§ 21. Transformation of the Symbol Under Change of Variables

§ 22. Differentiability of the Symbol

§ 23. The Conditions for the Continuity of the Symbol

V. Singular Integrals in Lp Spaces

§ 24. The Simplest Corollaries from the Fourier Transform. First Theorem on Boundedness in L2 Space

§ 25. Symbol Dependent on the Pole. Second Theorem on Boundedness in L2 Space

§ 26. On the Boundedness of a Singular Integral Operator in Lp Space

§ 27. Integrals Taken Over any Manifold

§ 28. Differential Properties of Singular Integrals

VI. Further Investigation of the Symbol

§ 29. More About the Differentiation of Integrals with a Weak Singularity

§ 30. Polyharmonic Potentials

§ 31. Series of Spherical Functions

§ 32. Differential Properties of the Symbol and the Characteristic

§ 33. Rule for the Multiplication of the Symbols in the General Case

§ 34. Conjugate Singular Operator

VII. Singular Integral Equations

§ 35. The Case Where the Symbol is Independent of the Pole

§ 36. The Case Where the Symbol is Dependent on pole. Regularization and Domains of Constancy of the Index

§ 37. Equivalent Regularization. Index Theorem

§ 38. Equations with an Integral Taken Over a Closed Manifold

§ 39. Extension by Means of the Parameter

§ 40. Systems of Singular Integral Equations

§ 41. Singular Integral Equations in Classes of Lipschitz Functions

VIII. Miscellaneous Applications

§ 42. Leading Derivatives of Volume Potential

§ 43. Problem of the Oblique Derivative

§ 44. Inequality Involving the Tangential and Normal Components of the Gradient of a Harmonic Function

§ 45. Equilibrium of an Isotropic Elastic Body

§ 46. Diffraction of Stationary Elastic Waves

Appendix. Multipliers of Fourier Integrals

Bibliography

Index

