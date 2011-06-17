Multidimensional Signal, Image, and Video Processing and Coding
2nd Edition
Description
Multidimensional Signal, Image, and Video Processing and Coding gives a concise introduction to both image and video processing, providing a balanced coverage between theory, applications and standards. It gives an introduction to both 2-D and 3-D signal processing theory, supported by an introduction to random processes and some essential results from information theory, providing the necessary foundation for a full understanding of the image and video processing concepts that follow. A significant new feature is the explanation of practical network coding methods for image and video transmission. There is also coverage of new approaches such as: super-resolution methods, non-local processing, and directional transforms.
Multidimensional Signal, Image, and Video Processing and Coding also has on-line support that contains many short MATLAB programs that complement examples and exercises on multidimensional signal, image, and video processing. There are numerous short video clips showing applications in video processing and coding, plus a copy of the vidview video player for playing .yuv video files on a Windows PC and an illustration of the effect of packet loss on H.264/AVC coded bitstreams.
New to this edition:
- New appendices on random processes, information theory
- New coverage of image analysis – edge detection, linking, clustering, and segmentation
- Expanded coverage on image sensing and perception, including color spaces
- Now summarizes the new MPEG coding standards: scalable video coding (SVC) and multiview video coding (MVC), in addition to coverage of H.264/AVC
- Updated video processing material including new example on scalable video coding and more material on object- and region-based video coding
- More on video coding for networks including practical network coding (PNC), highlighting the significant advantages of PNC for both video downloading and streaming
- New coverage of super-resolution methods for image and video
Key Features
- Only R&D level tutorial that gives an integrated treatment of image and video processing - topics that are interconnected
- New chapters on introductory random processes, information theory, and image enhancement and analysis
- Coverage and discussion of the latest standards in video coding: H.264/AVC and the new scalable video standard (SVC)
Readership
R&D engineers, University researchers, graduate students in signal and image processing, computer engineers, web developers, digital cinematographers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Two-Dimensional Signals and Systems
1.1 Two-Dimensional Signals
1.2 2-D Discrete-Space Fourier Transform
Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 2. Sampling in Two Dimensions
2.1 Sampling Theorem—Rectangular Case
2.2 Sampling Theorem—General Regular Case
2.3 Change of Sample Rate
2.4 Sample-Rate Change—General Case
Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 3. Two-Dimensional Systems and Z-Transforms
3.1 Linear Spatial or 2-D Systems
3.2 Z-Transforms
3.3 Regions of Convergence
3.4 Some Z-Transform Properties
3.5 2-D Filter Stability
Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 4. 2-D Discrete-Space Transforms
4.1 Discrete Fourier Series
4.2 Discrete Fourier Transform
2-D Discrete Cosine Transform
4.4 Subband/Wavelet Transform
4.5 Fast Transform Algorithms
4.6 Sectioned Convolution Methods
Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 5. Two-Dimensional Filter Design
5.1 FIR Filter Design
5.2 IIR Filter Design
5.3 Subband/Wavelet Filter Design
Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 6. Image Perception and Sensing
6.1 Light and Luminance
6.2 Still Image Visual Properties
6.3 Time-Variant Human Visual System Properties
6.4 Color
6.5 Color Spaces
6.6 Image Sensors and Displays
Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 7. Image Enhancement and Analysis
7.1 Simple Image Processing Filters
7.2 Image Enhancement
7.3 Image Analysis
7.4 Object Detection
Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 8. Image Estimation and Restoration
8.1 Two-Dimensional Random Fields
8.2 Estimation for Random Fields
8.3 Two-Dimensional Recursive Estimation
8.4 Inhomogeneous Gaussian Estimation
8.5 Estimation in the Subband/Wavelet Domain
8.6 Bayesian and Maximum a Posteriori Estimation
8.7 Image Identification and Restoration
8.8 Non-Bayesian Methods
8.9 Image Superresolution
8.10 Color Image Processing
Conclusions
Problems
References
Appendix: Random Processes
Chapter 9. Digital Image Compression
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Transformation
9.3 Quantization
9.4 Entropy Coding
9.5 DCT Coder
9.6 SWT Coder
9.7 JPEG 2000
9.8 Color Image Coding
9.9 Directional Transforms
9.10 Robustness Considerations
Conclusions
Problems
References
Appendix on Information Theory
Chapter 10. Three-Dimensional and Spatiotemporal Processing
10.1 3-D Signals and Systems
10.2 3-D Sampling and Reconstruction
10.3 Spatiotemporal Signal Processing
10.4 Spatiotemporal Markov Models
Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 11. Digital Video Processing
11.1 Interframe Processing
11.2 Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation
11.3 Motion-Compensated Filtering
11.4 Bayesian Method for Estimating Motion
11.5 Restoration of Degraded Video and Film
11.6 Super-Resolution of Video
Conclusions
Problems
References
Appendix: Digital Video Formats
Chapter 12. Digital Video Compression
12.1 Intraframe Coding
12.2 Interframe Coding
12.3 Early Interframe Coding Standards
12.4 Interframe SWT Coders
12.5 Scalable Video Coders
12.6 Current Interframe Coding Standards
12.7 Nonlocal Intraprediction
12.8 Object-Based Coding
12.9 Comments on the Sensitivity of Compressed Video
Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 13. Video Transmission over Networks
13.1 Video on IP Networks
13.2 Robust SWT Video Coding (Bajić)
13.3 Error-Resilience Features of H.264/AVC
13.4 Joint Source–Network Coding
Conclusions
Reviews
"For electrical and computer engineering students in their first or second year of graduate school, Woods (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York) presents a textbook for a course in digital image and video processing and coding. Students should have completed an undergraduate digital signal processing course and a course in probability. Some sections require knowledge of random processes and information theory, though this second edition introduces them. Among the topics are sampling in two dimensions, image perception and sensing, image estimation and restoration, three dimensional and spatiotemporal processing, and video transmission over networks." --SciTech Book News