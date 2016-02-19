Multicultural and Multilingual Education in Immigrant Countries
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Symposium Held at the Wenner-Gren Center, Stockholm, August 2 and 3, 1982
Editors: Torsten Husén Susan Opper
eBook ISBN: 9781483182414
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 198
Description
Multicultural and Multilingual Education in Immigrant Countries, Volume 38 is a collection of papers that covers various concerns in the implementation of multilingual and multicultural school curriculum in immigrant countries. The topics tackled by the articles include the social and ideological context, linguistic concerns, and psychological concerns. The text also discusses the psychological and social consideration in deciding on the language of instructions, along with problems of bilingual education. The book will be of great use to educators, sociologists, and psychologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors and Invited Participants
Introduction
Opening Address
The Social and Ideological Context of Multicultural Education in Immigrant Countries
Discussion - Taft Presentation
Multilingualism and Multiculturalism from the Linguist's Point of View
Discussion - Oksaar Presentation
The Social Context of Multicultural and Multilingual Education in Immigrant Countries: Some Program and Policy Considerations
Discussion - Rist Presentation
Multicultural Education in a Psychological Perspective
Discussion - Bhatnagar Presentation
Intercultural Education and Community Perspectives
Deciding on Languages of Instruction: Psychological and Social Considerations
Multicultural Education: Research Problems in the U.K. and Elsewhere
Problems in the Comparative Analysis of Bilingual Education
Discussion - Lambert, Verma and Bratt Paulston Presentations
Research and Its Implications for the Swedish Setting - An Immigrant's Point of View
Maintenance or Transition - or Both? A Review of Swedish Ideologies and Empirical Research
Discussion - Skutnabb-Kangas and Ekstrand Presentations
Panel Discussion
Index
