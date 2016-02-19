Multicultural and Multilingual Education in Immigrant Countries, Volume 38 is a collection of papers that covers various concerns in the implementation of multilingual and multicultural school curriculum in immigrant countries. The topics tackled by the articles include the social and ideological context, linguistic concerns, and psychological concerns. The text also discusses the psychological and social consideration in deciding on the language of instructions, along with problems of bilingual education. The book will be of great use to educators, sociologists, and psychologists.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors and Invited Participants

Introduction

Opening Address

The Social and Ideological Context of Multicultural Education in Immigrant Countries

Discussion - Taft Presentation

Multilingualism and Multiculturalism from the Linguist's Point of View

Discussion - Oksaar Presentation

The Social Context of Multicultural and Multilingual Education in Immigrant Countries: Some Program and Policy Considerations

Discussion - Rist Presentation

Multicultural Education in a Psychological Perspective

Discussion - Bhatnagar Presentation

Intercultural Education and Community Perspectives

Deciding on Languages of Instruction: Psychological and Social Considerations

Multicultural Education: Research Problems in the U.K. and Elsewhere

Problems in the Comparative Analysis of Bilingual Education

Discussion - Lambert, Verma and Bratt Paulston Presentations

Research and Its Implications for the Swedish Setting - An Immigrant's Point of View

Maintenance or Transition - or Both? A Review of Swedish Ideologies and Empirical Research

Discussion - Skutnabb-Kangas and Ekstrand Presentations

Panel Discussion

Index

