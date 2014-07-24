Multicultural Aesthetics in Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 22-3

The increasing multicultural population in the US and the world is reflected in the patient population that most Facial Plastic Surgeons are seeing in their practice environments. Facial plastic surgery procedures and aesthetic goals had been based predominantly on European Caucasian models of anatomy and cultural influences/ Currently, a wide variety of racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds are included in most facial plastic surgery practice experiences. A recognition and sensitivity to those differences and influences should be part of a modern facial plastic surgeon’s skill set. With an understanding of the tremendous clinical relevance of multicultural aesthetics, this issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics addresses Anatomy, Aesthetic goals, Patient evaluation, and Surgical techniques according to various ethnic, racial, and cultural needs. Some of the topics presented are Considerations in non-Caucasian facelift procedures; Scar variations by skin type; Laser and face peel procedures in non-Caucasians; Rhinoplasty in the Mestizo nose; Rhinoplasty in the African-American nose; Rhinoplasty in the Asian nose; Facial aesthetic surgical goals in patients of different cultures; and Concepts of beauty in a multicultural world.