Multicriteria Evaluation in Physical Planning, Volume 185
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Orientation. Evaluation in the Planning Process. Spatial Impact Analysis as a Tool in Evaluation Research. Assessment of Priority Weights and Preferences. Discrete Multicriteria Methods. Continuous Multicriteria Methods. Specific Issues Regarding Policy Analysis. Case Study: The Location of Nuclear Power Stations. Case Study: A Multi-Objective Planning Model for Regional Economic - Environmental - Energy Interactions. Case Study: Locational Strategies for Industrial Sites. Case Study: A Multicriteria Location Analysis of Future Gravel Pits. Concluding Remarks. References. Index. Appendices.
Description
The aim of this book on the use of multiple criteria analysis in physical planning is to synthesize most of the relevant work in this field. Its first objective is to provide a concise and systematic overview of the state of the art in the area of multiple criteria analysis, with a strong emphasis on practical use and planning. Secondly, this book attempts to show the wealth of potential applications of multiple criteria analysis by providing a presentation and discussion of various real-world uses of multiple criteria decision-making in the practice of physical planning.
The book is mainly intended as a textbook for practitioners in the field and for students in the areas of (physical) planning, regional and urban economics, geography, transportation science and environmental management.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 30th October 1990
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290829
Reviews
@qu:..overall, the book succeeds in its objectives in that the reader gains an understanding of both the methodologies and their applications. For those that need convincing as to the value of multicriteria evaluation, it responds admirably. @source:Journal of Regional Science
About the Authors
P. Nijkamp Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Free University, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
P. Rietveld Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Free University, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
H. Voogd Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Groningen, The Netherlands