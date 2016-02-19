Multicomputer Vision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124448186, 9780323141154

Multicomputer Vision

1st Edition

Editors: S. Levialdi
eBook ISBN: 9780323141154
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1988
Page Count: 216
Description

Multicomputer Vision is a collection of papers and discussions presented at the 8th Workshop on Multicomputers, held in Rome, Italy on June 2-5, 1987. Contributors present multicomputer algorithms for image processing, evaluation and suggestions on multicomputer systems, and new designs in advanced architectures for computer vision. Separating 12 papers into chapters, this book first describes a pyramidal algorithm for image segmentation based on the definition of the “bimean” of a population. It then examines the use of Polymorphic Torus architecture to yield positive results in the computation of Hough Transform through executing mesh and tree algorithms. The succeeding papers present the five-level quad-tree pyramid algorithm based on chips from the MPP machine and the algorithm databases required for scheduling and reconfiguration decisions based on the user’s task definition. Other chapters oriented towards the evaluation of multicomputer systems are also provided. These chapters include discussions on multi-processor architectures based on perceptual tasks, the advantages of fine grain associative string structure for general purpose computer vision system, and the use of identical single processor elements for comparison between processor arrays and pipeline computers. The book also contains papers oriented on the design features of new multiprocessor architectures. These papers discuss the memory limitations of parallel machines and the physical realization of a one-dimensional array of 128 to 1024 identical processors.
This book provides an informal frame of reference to researchers who are interested in the design and development of algorithms, and architectures or languages of multiprocessor systems.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

New Multicomputer Algorithms for Image Processing

Chapter One Bimodality Analysis Using Pyramids

Chapter Two Parallel Hough Transform Algorithms on Polymorphic Torus Architecture

Chapter Three Pyramids and "End"

Chapter Four An Algorithm Database for an Image Understanding Task Execution Environment

Evaluation and Suggestions on Multicomputer Systems

Chapter Five The Coordinated Evaluation of Parallel Architectures for Perceptual Tasks

Chapter Six An Associative Approach to Computer Vision

Chapter Seven Meshes and Hypercubes for Computer Vision

Chapter Eight Image Processing Experiments on a Commercial MIMD System

New Designs in Advanced Architectures for Computer Vision

Chapter Nine One Dimensional SIMD Architectures—The AIS-5000

Chapter Ten Processor Arrays Compared to Pipelines for Cellular Image Operations

Chapter Eleven Designing Memories for Cellular Processors

Chapter Twelve The ISI Grapher: A Portable Tool for Displaying Graphs Pictorially


Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141154

About the Editor

S. Levialdi

