Multicomponent Phase Diagrams: Applications for Commercial Aluminum Alloys

Chapter 1: Alloys of the Al-Fe-Mn-Si System

1.1. Al-Fe-Si Phase Diagram 1.2. Al-Fe-Mn Phase Diagram 1.3. Al-Mn-Si Phase Diagram. 1.4. Al-Fe-Mn-Si Phase Diagram 1.5. Commercial Aluminum and 8111-Type Alloys 1.6. Wrought Alloys with Manganese (3XXX series and 8006 type) 1.7. Al-Si Casting Alloys (4XX.0 series)



Chapter 2: Alloys of the Al-Mg-Si-Fe System

2.1. Al-Mg-Si Phase Diagram 2.2. Al-Fe-Mg Phase Diagram 2.3. Al-Fe-Mg-Si Phase Diagram 2.4. Al-Mg-Si Wrought Alloys of 6XXX Series 2.5. Al-Si Casting Alloys of 356.0 Type 2.6. Al-Mg-Si Casting Alloys (5XX.0 Series)



Chapter 3: Alloys of the Al-Cu-Si-(Mg, Fe) System

3.1. Al-Cu-Si Phase Diagram 3.2. Al-Cu-Mg Phase Diagram 3.3. Al-Cu-Fe Phase Diagram 3.4. Al-Cu-Mg-Si Phase Diagram 3.5. Al-Cu-Fe-Si Phase Diagram 3.6. Al-Cu-Fe-Mg Phase Diagram 3.7. Al-Cu-Fe-Mg -Si Phase Diagram 3.8. Commercial Al-Si-Cu Casting Alloys (3XX.0 and 2XX.0 Series) 3.9. Al-Mg-Si-Cu Wrought Alloys of 6XXX and 2XXX Series



Chapter 4: Alloys of the Al-Mg-Mn-Si-Fe System

4.1. Al-Mg-Mn Phase Diagram 4.2. Al-Mg-Mn-Si Phase Diagram 4.3. Al-Fe-Mg-Mn Phase Diagram 4.4. Al-Fe-Mg-Mn-Si Phase Diagram 4.5. Al-Mg-Mn Wrought and Casting Alloys 4.6. Alloy 3004 4.7. Casting 3XX.0 Alloys Containing Magnesium and Manganese



Chapter 5: Alloys of the Al-Cu-Mn (Mg, Fe, Si) System

5.1. Al-Cu-Mn Phase Diagram 5.2. Al-Cu-Mg-Mn Phase Diagram 5.3. Al-Cu-Fe-Mn Phase Diagram

5.4. Al-Cu-Mn-Si Phase Diagram 5.5. Al-Cu-Fe-Mn-Si Phase Diagram (for Al-Cu and Al-Si Alloys) 5.6. Al-Cu-Mg-Mn-Si Phase Diagram (for Al-Cu and Al-Si Alloys) 5.7. Al-Cu-Mn (Mg, Si) wrought and casting alloys (2XXX, 2XX and 3XX series)



Chapter 6: Alloys with a High Content of Zinc

6.1. Al-Zn-Mg Phase Diagram 6.2. Al-Cu-Zn Phase Diagram 6.3. Al-Cu-Mg-Zn Phase Diagram 6.4. Al-Fe-Mg-Zn Phase Diagram 6.5. Al-Mg-Si-Zn Phase Diagram 6.6. Al-Mg-Zn-(Cu) Wrought and Casting Alloys (7XXX and 7XX.0 Series)



Chapter 7: Alloys with Nickel

7.1. Al-Fe-Ni phase diagram 7.2. Al-Ni-Si phase diagram 7.3. Al-Cu-Ni phase diagram 7.4. Al-Mg-Ni phase diagram 7.5. Al-Mn-Ni Phase Diagram 7.6. Al-Fe-Ni-Si Phase Diagram 7.7. Al-Cu-Fe-Ni Phase Diagram 7.8. Al-Mg-Ni-Si Phase Diagram 7.9. Al-Cu-Ni-Si Phase Diagram 7.10. Al-Mg-Ni-Zn Phase Diagram 7.11. Wrought Alloys of 8001 Type 7.12. Wrought Alloys of 2618 Type 7.13. Piston Casting Alloys of 339.0 Type 7.14. High-Strength Casting Alloy AZ6N4



Chapter 8: Alloys with Lithium

8.1. Al-Cu-Li Phase Diagram 8.2. Al-Li-Mg Phase Diagram 8.3. Al-Li-Mn Phase Diagram 8.4. Al-Li-Si Phase Diagram 8.5. Al-Li-Zr Phase Diagram 8.6. Al-Cu-Li-Mg Phase Diagram 8.7. Al-Li-Mg-Mn and Al-Cu-Li-Mn Phase Diagrams 8.8. Al-Li-Mg-Si Phase Diagram 8.9. Wrought Alloys Containing Lithium



Chapter 9: Alloys with Transition Metals

9.1. Phase Diagrams of Some Al-based Systems with Transition Metals 9.2. General Features of Interaction between Aluminum and Transition Metals. 9.3. Metastable and Nonequilibrium Phase Interactions in Some Al-TM Systems 9.4. Alloys with Transition Metals



Chapter 10: Composite Materials with SiC, Al2O3 and SiO2

10.1. Al-C-Si Phase Diagram 10.2. Al-O-Si Phase Diagram 10.3. Al-C-Si Phase Diagram for the Analysis of Interfacial Processes in Al-SiC and Al-Si-SiC Metal-Matrix Composites 10.4. Al-C-Mg-Si Phase Diagram for the Analysis of Interfacial Processes in Al-Mg-SiC and Al-Si-Mg-SiC Composite Materials 10.5. Al-C-Cu-Si, Al-C-Si-Zn and Al-C-Cu-Mg-Zn Phase Diagrams for the analysis of Interfacial Processes in Al-Cu-SiC and Al-Zn-SiC Composite Materials 10.6. Al-O-Si Phase Diagram for the Analysis of Al-SiO2 and Al-Mullite Composite Materials



Appendix 1: Main Characteristics of Binary Phase Diagrams



Appendix 2: Visualization of Quaternary Phase Diagrams



Appendix 3: Visualization of Quinary Phase Diagrams



Appendix 4: Mathematical Approximation of Phase Diagrams



Appendix 5: Summary of some calculated multicomponent phase diagrams of Al-based systems

