Multicomponent Phase Diagrams: Applications for Commercial Aluminum Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080445373, 9780080456966

Multicomponent Phase Diagrams: Applications for Commercial Aluminum Alloys

1st Edition

Authors: Nikolay A. Belov Dmitry G. Eskin Andrey A. Aksenov
eBook ISBN: 9780080456966
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080445373
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 2005
Page Count: 424
Description

Despite decades of extensive research and application, commercial aluminum alloys are still poorly understood in terms of the phase composition and phase transformations occurring during solidification, cooling, and heating.

Multicomponent Phase Diagrams: Applications for Commercial Aluminum Alloys aims to apply multi-component phase diagrams to commercial aluminum alloys, and give a comprehensive coverage of available and assessed phase diagrams for aluminum-based alloy systems of different dimensionality.

Key Features

  • Features data on non-equilibrium phase diagrams, which can rarely be obtained from other publications
  • Extensive coverage of all groups of commercially important alloys and materials

Readership

Material scientists, students and researchers with an interest in the metals & alloys field.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Alloys of the Al-Fe-Mn-Si System
1.1. Al-Fe-Si Phase Diagram 1.2. Al-Fe-Mn Phase Diagram 1.3. Al-Mn-Si Phase Diagram. 1.4. Al-Fe-Mn-Si Phase Diagram 1.5. Commercial Aluminum and 8111-Type Alloys 1.6. Wrought Alloys with Manganese (3XXX series and 8006 type) 1.7. Al-Si Casting Alloys (4XX.0 series)

Chapter 2: Alloys of the Al-Mg-Si-Fe System
2.1. Al-Mg-Si Phase Diagram 2.2. Al-Fe-Mg Phase Diagram 2.3. Al-Fe-Mg-Si Phase Diagram 2.4. Al-Mg-Si Wrought Alloys of 6XXX Series 2.5. Al-Si Casting Alloys of 356.0 Type 2.6. Al-Mg-Si Casting Alloys (5XX.0 Series)

Chapter 3: Alloys of the Al-Cu-Si-(Mg, Fe) System
3.1. Al-Cu-Si Phase Diagram 3.2. Al-Cu-Mg Phase Diagram 3.3. Al-Cu-Fe Phase Diagram 3.4. Al-Cu-Mg-Si Phase Diagram 3.5. Al-Cu-Fe-Si Phase Diagram 3.6. Al-Cu-Fe-Mg Phase Diagram 3.7. Al-Cu-Fe-Mg -Si Phase Diagram 3.8. Commercial Al-Si-Cu Casting Alloys (3XX.0 and 2XX.0 Series) 3.9. Al-Mg-Si-Cu Wrought Alloys of 6XXX and 2XXX Series

Chapter 4: Alloys of the Al-Mg-Mn-Si-Fe System
4.1. Al-Mg-Mn Phase Diagram 4.2. Al-Mg-Mn-Si Phase Diagram 4.3. Al-Fe-Mg-Mn Phase Diagram 4.4. Al-Fe-Mg-Mn-Si Phase Diagram 4.5. Al-Mg-Mn Wrought and Casting Alloys 4.6. Alloy 3004 4.7. Casting 3XX.0 Alloys Containing Magnesium and Manganese

Chapter 5: Alloys of the Al-Cu-Mn (Mg, Fe, Si) System
5.1. Al-Cu-Mn Phase Diagram 5.2. Al-Cu-Mg-Mn Phase Diagram 5.3. Al-Cu-Fe-Mn Phase Diagram
5.4. Al-Cu-Mn-Si Phase Diagram 5.5. Al-Cu-Fe-Mn-Si Phase Diagram (for Al-Cu and Al-Si Alloys) 5.6. Al-Cu-Mg-Mn-Si Phase Diagram (for Al-Cu and Al-Si Alloys) 5.7. Al-Cu-Mn (Mg, Si) wrought and casting alloys (2XXX, 2XX and 3XX series)

Chapter 6: Alloys with a High Content of Zinc
6.1. Al-Zn-Mg Phase Diagram 6.2. Al-Cu-Zn Phase Diagram 6.3. Al-Cu-Mg-Zn Phase Diagram 6.4. Al-Fe-Mg-Zn Phase Diagram 6.5. Al-Mg-Si-Zn Phase Diagram 6.6. Al-Mg-Zn-(Cu) Wrought and Casting Alloys (7XXX and 7XX.0 Series)

Chapter 7: Alloys with Nickel
7.1. Al-Fe-Ni phase diagram 7.2. Al-Ni-Si phase diagram 7.3. Al-Cu-Ni phase diagram 7.4. Al-Mg-Ni phase diagram 7.5. Al-Mn-Ni Phase Diagram 7.6. Al-Fe-Ni-Si Phase Diagram 7.7. Al-Cu-Fe-Ni Phase Diagram 7.8. Al-Mg-Ni-Si Phase Diagram 7.9. Al-Cu-Ni-Si Phase Diagram 7.10. Al-Mg-Ni-Zn Phase Diagram 7.11. Wrought Alloys of 8001 Type 7.12. Wrought Alloys of 2618 Type 7.13. Piston Casting Alloys of 339.0 Type 7.14. High-Strength Casting Alloy AZ6N4

Chapter 8: Alloys with Lithium
8.1. Al-Cu-Li Phase Diagram 8.2. Al-Li-Mg Phase Diagram 8.3. Al-Li-Mn Phase Diagram 8.4. Al-Li-Si Phase Diagram 8.5. Al-Li-Zr Phase Diagram 8.6. Al-Cu-Li-Mg Phase Diagram 8.7. Al-Li-Mg-Mn and Al-Cu-Li-Mn Phase Diagrams 8.8. Al-Li-Mg-Si Phase Diagram 8.9. Wrought Alloys Containing Lithium

Chapter 9: Alloys with Transition Metals
9.1. Phase Diagrams of Some Al-based Systems with Transition Metals 9.2. General Features of Interaction between Aluminum and Transition Metals. 9.3. Metastable and Nonequilibrium Phase Interactions in Some Al-TM Systems 9.4. Alloys with Transition Metals

Chapter 10: Composite Materials with SiC, Al2O3 and SiO2
10.1. Al-C-Si Phase Diagram 10.2. Al-O-Si Phase Diagram 10.3. Al-C-Si Phase Diagram for the Analysis of Interfacial Processes in Al-SiC and Al-Si-SiC Metal-Matrix Composites 10.4. Al-C-Mg-Si Phase Diagram for the Analysis of Interfacial Processes in Al-Mg-SiC and Al-Si-Mg-SiC Composite Materials 10.5. Al-C-Cu-Si, Al-C-Si-Zn and Al-C-Cu-Mg-Zn Phase Diagrams for the analysis of Interfacial Processes in Al-Cu-SiC and Al-Zn-SiC Composite Materials 10.6. Al-O-Si Phase Diagram for the Analysis of Al-SiO2 and Al-Mullite Composite Materials

Appendix 1: Main Characteristics of Binary Phase Diagrams

Appendix 2: Visualization of Quaternary Phase Diagrams

Appendix 3: Visualization of Quinary Phase Diagrams

Appendix 4: Mathematical Approximation of Phase Diagrams

Appendix 5: Summary of some calculated multicomponent phase diagrams of Al-based systems

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080456966
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080445373

About the Author

Nikolay A. Belov

Affiliations and Expertise

Moscow State Institute of Steel and Alloys, Moscow, Russia.

Dmitry G. Eskin

Affiliations and Expertise

Netherlands Institute for Metals Research, Delft, The Netherlands.

Andrey A. Aksenov

Affiliations and Expertise

Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys, Moscow, Russia

