Multicomponent Diffusion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444413260, 9781483102009

Multicomponent Diffusion

1st Edition

Authors: E. L. Cussler
Editors: E. L. Cussler
eBook ISBN: 9781483102009
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 186
Description

Multicomponent Diffusion discusses the multicomponent diffusion of the three phases of matter. The book is comprised of nine chapters that cover studies of multicomponent diffusion and mass transfer with an emphasis on the chemical characteristics responsible for multicomponent diffusion. Chapter 1 provides an introductory discourse about multicomponent diffusion. Chapter 2 discusses binary diffusion, while Chapter 3 covers multicomponent flux equation. The measurement of ternary diffusion and the estimation of ternary diffusion coefficients are also explained in the book. A chapter then covers the interacting systems, and the subsequent chapter talks about membranes without mobile carriers. The text also discusses carrier-containing membranes and the multicomponent mass transfer. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work requires a good understanding of multicomponent diffusion.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Binary Diffusion

A. Origins of Fick's Law

B. Binary Diffusion Coefficients

C. Concentration Profiles

D. Limitations of Binary Diffusion Theory

Chapter 3. Multicomponent Flux Equations

A. How the Mathematical Framework Developed

B. Basic Flux Equations for Multicomponent Diffusion

C. Theoretical Basis of the Flux Equations

D. Ternary Free Diffusion

E. Ternary Diffusion in the Diaphragm Cell

F. Conclusions

Chapter 4. Measurement of Ternary Diffusion

A. Apparatus for Measuring Ternary Diffusion

B. What Actually is Measured

C. Analysis of Ternary Diffusion Data

D. Experimental Values of Ternary Diffusion Coefficients

E. Conclusions

Chapter 5. Estimation of Ternary Diffusion Coefficients

A. Guidelines for Large Effects

B. Estimation of Coefficients in Gases

C. Estimation of Coefficients in Liquids and Solids

D. Conclusions

Chapter 6. Interacting Systems

A. Two Identical Solutes (Tracer Diffusion and Intra-diffusion)

B. Diffusion near a Consolute Point

C. Electrolytes

D. Reacting Systems

E. Conclusions

Chapter 7. Membranes without Mobile Carriers

A. General Flux Equations

B. Membranes Containing Fixed Concentration Gradients

C. The Onsager Relations across Membranes

D. Conclusions

Chapter 8. Carrier-Containing Membranes

A. Facilitated Diffusion

B. Quantifying the Binary Mobile Carrier Mechanism

C. Counter-Transport

D. Co-Transport

E. Carrier-Containing Membranes of Commercial Potential

F. Conclusions

Chapter 9. Multicomponent Mass Transfer

A. Concentration Profiles

B. Multicomponent Mass-Transfer Coefficients

C. Examples of Multicomponent Mass Transfer

D. Multicomponent Mass Transfer with Chemical Reaction

E. Conclusions

Nomenclature

References

Subject Index


