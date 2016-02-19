Multicomponent Diffusion discusses the multicomponent diffusion of the three phases of matter. The book is comprised of nine chapters that cover studies of multicomponent diffusion and mass transfer with an emphasis on the chemical characteristics responsible for multicomponent diffusion. Chapter 1 provides an introductory discourse about multicomponent diffusion. Chapter 2 discusses binary diffusion, while Chapter 3 covers multicomponent flux equation. The measurement of ternary diffusion and the estimation of ternary diffusion coefficients are also explained in the book. A chapter then covers the interacting systems, and the subsequent chapter talks about membranes without mobile carriers. The text also discusses carrier-containing membranes and the multicomponent mass transfer. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work requires a good understanding of multicomponent diffusion.