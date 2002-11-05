Multicast Sockets

1 Introduction 1.1 Multicast Defined 1.2 Unicast vs. Multicast vs. Broadcast 1.3 The Multicast Tradeoff: Power/Flexibility vs. Complexity 1.4 An Overview of Multicast Protocols 1.5 Organization of this Book

2 Multicasting with C Sockets 2.1 UDP Sockets 2.2 Sending Multicast Packets in C 2.3 Receiving Multicast Packets in C 2.4 A Sample Run of Sender and Receiver(s) 2.5 C and Source Specific Multicast 2.6 WinSock Modifications

3 Multicasting with Java 3.1 The Java MulticastSocket API 3.2 A Java Multicast Sender 3.3 Receiving Multicast Packets in Java 3.4 A Sample Run

4 Multicasting with .NET 4.1 The .NET Sockets Class 4.2 Sending Multicast Packets in C# 4.3 Receiving Multicast Packets in C# 4.4 A Sample Run: C# Multicast Sender and Receiver 4.5 C# and Source Specific Multicast 4.6 The C# UdpClient Class

5 Source Specific Multicast 5.1 Source Specific Multicast Defined 5.2 Advantages of SSM 5.3 Host Support for SSM 5.4 SSM Additions to the APIs

6 Multicast Addressing and Scoping 6.1 Scoping 6.2 Multicast Address Space 6.3 Selecting a Multicast Address 6.4 Java Multicast Address Scope Methods

7 Multicast Reachability and Scalability 7.1 Multicast Reachability 7.2 Multicast Ping 7.3 Multicast Scalability 7.4 MPing with Receiver-based Congestion Control

8 Application Layer Multicast and Reflectors 8.1 Introduction 8.2 A Multicast Reflector in Java

9 Summarizing Lessons Learned

A Multicast History and Protocols B Summary of Multicast API by Language