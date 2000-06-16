Multicast Communication
1st Edition
Protocols, Programming, & Applications
Preface
- Introduction
2.The Basics of Group Communication
2.1 Types of Communication
2.1.1 Unicast Communication
2.1.2 Multicast Communication
2.1.3 Concast Communication
2.1.4 Multipeer Communication
2.1.5 Other types of communication
2.2 Multicast vs. Unicast
2.3 Scalability
2.4 Applications of Group Communication
2.4.1 Distributed Databases
2.4.2 Push Technologies
2.4.3 Interactive Multimedia Applications
2.5 Characteristics of Groups
2.6 Special Aspects of Group Communication
2.6.1 Reliability
2.6.2 Flow and Congestion Control
2.6.3 Group Addressing and Administration
2.7 Support within the Communication System
2.7.1 Data Link Layer
2.7.2 Network Layer
2.7.3 Transport Layer
2.7.4 Application Layer
- Multicast Routing
3.1 Basic Routing Algorithms
3.1.1 Distance-Vector Algorithms
3.1.2 Link State Algorithms
3.2 Group Dynamics
3.3 Scoping and Multicast Address Allocation
3.3.1 Scope of Multicast Groups
3.3.2 Multicast Address Allocation
3.4 Concepts for Multicast Routing
3.4.1 Source-Based Routing
3.4.2 Steiner Trees
3.4.3 Trees with Rendezvous Points
3.4.4 Comparison of Basic Techniques
3.5 Multicast Routing in the Internet
3.5.1 DVMRP
3.5.2 Multicast Extensions to OSPF
3.5.3 PIM
3.5.4 CBT
3.5.5 Multicast Routing between Domains
- Quality of Service
4.1 Integrated Services
4.1.1 Classes of Service Provided by Integrated Services
4.1.2 Receiver-Oriented Reservations in RSVP
4.1.3 Sender-Oriented Reservations with ST2
4.1.4 RSVP vs. ST2
4.2 Differentiated Services
4.2.1 Basic Concept
4.2.2 Proposals for Service Concepts for Differentiated Services
4.3 Differences and Integration Options
4.3.1 IntServ vs. DiffServ
4.3.2 Integration of DiffServ and IntServ
- Multicast in ATM Networks
5.1 The Switching Technology ATM
5.1.1 ATM Adaption Layer
5.1.2 Service Categories in ATM
5.2 ATM Multicast
5.2.1 Multicast vs. Multipeer in ATM
5.2.2 LAN Emulation
5.2.3 IP Multicast over ATM
5.2.4 UNI Signaling
- Transport Protocols
6.1 UDP
6.1.1 A Programming Example
6.1.2 Summary
6.2 XTP
6.2.1 Data Units
6.2.2 Connection Control
6.2.3 Data Transfer
6.2.4 Summary
6.3 MTP
6.3.1 Structure of a Web
6.3.2 Allocation of Transmission Rights
6.3.3 Data Transfer
6.3.4 Error Control
6.3.5 Maintaining Order and Consistency
6.3.6 Summary
6.4 RMP
6.4.1 Data management
6.4.2 Group management
6.4.3 Summary
6.5 LBRM
6.5.1 Data Transfer and Error Control
6.5.2 Summary
6.6 SRM
6.6.1 Data Transfer and Error Control
6.6.2 Summary
6.7 RMTP
6.7.1 Connection Control
6.7.2 Error Recovery
6.7.3 Flow and Congestion Control
6.7.4 Summary
6.8 PGM
6.8.1 Protocol Procedures
6.8.2 Options
6.8.3 Summary
6.9 MFTP
6.9.1 Group Management
6.9.2 Data Transfer and Error Control
6.9.3 Enhancements
6.9.4 Summary
- MBone--the Multicast Backbone of the Internet
7.1 MBone Architecture
7.1.1 The Loose-Source-Record Routing Option
7.1.2 IP-IP Encapsulation
7.2 MBone Applications
7.2.1 RTP
7.2.2 Video Conference
7.2.3 Visual Audio Tool
7.2.4 Robust Audio Tool
7.2.5 Free Phone
7.2.6 Whiteboard
7.2.7 Network Text Editor
7.2.8 Session Directory
7.2.9 Session Announcement Protocol
7.2.10 Session Description Protocol
7.2.11 Session Initiation Protocol
7.2.12 Conference Manager
7.2.13 Multimedia Conference Control
7.2.14 Inria Videoconferencing System
7.3 MBone Tools
7.3.1 Mrouted
7.3.2 Mrinfo
7.3.3 Mtrace
- Outlook
8.1 Multicast routing and Mobile Systems
8.2 Multicast and DiffServ
8.3 Active Networks for Supporting Group Communication
8.4 Group Management for Large Dynamic Groups
Description
The Internet is quickly becoming the backbone for the worldwide information society of the future. Point-to-point communication dominates the network today, however, group communication--using multicast technology--will rapidly gain importance as digital, audio, and video transmission, push technology for the Web, and distribution of software updates to millions of end users become ubiquitous.
Multicast Communication: Protocols and Applications explains how and why multicast technology is the key to this transition. This book provides network engineers, designers, and administrators with the underlying concepts as well as a complete and detailed description of the protocols and algorithms that comprise multicast.
- Presents information on the entire range of multicast protocols, including, PIM-SM, MFTP, and PGM and explains their mechanisms, trade-offs, and solid approaches to their implementation
- Provides an in-depth examination of Quality of Service concepts, including: RSVP, ST2, IntServ, and DiffServ
- Discusses group address allocation and scoping
- Discusses multicast implementation in ATM networks
- Builds a solid understanding of the Mbone and surveys the successes and current limitations of real multicast applications on the Internet such as videoconferencing, whiteboards, and distance learning
network designers and engineers, service providers, enterprise network managers and students in networking
This book introduces the fundamental concepts behind multicast and will bring you up-to-date on the status of multicast in the Internet--giving you the knowledge you need for the next generation of applications that will efficiently transmit large amounts of multimedia data to large groups of users. This is highly recommended reading for anyone who has been looking for a technically precise, yet easy-to-understand book on multicast communication. --Dr. Wolfgang Effelsberg, University of Mannheim, Germany
Ralph Wittmann Author
Ralph Wittmann is in the research group for High Performance Networking and Multimedia Systems at the Technical University of Braunschweig. His research interests are mainly concerned with multicast and multimedia communications in heterogeneous environments.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany
Martina Zitterbart Author
Martina Zitterbart is full professor in computer science at the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany. Her primary research interests are in multimedia communication systems, internetworking and conferencing applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany