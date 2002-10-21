Multi-Wavelength Observations of Coronal Structure and Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080440606, 9780080537177

Multi-Wavelength Observations of Coronal Structure and Dynamics, Volume 13

1st Edition

Authors: Penny Martens D. Cauffman
eBook ISBN: 9780080537177
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080440606
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 21st October 2002
Page Count: 460
Table of Contents

Preface. Ten Years of Yohkoh and its Current Status: A Brief Summary (T. Kosugi, L.W. Acton). Section 1. Quiet Sun and Solar Wind Section 2. Active Region and Bright Point Studies Section 3. Education and Public Outreach Section 4. Sigmoidality and Helicity Section 5. Reconnection in Flares Section 6. MHD Simulations of Emergence and Eruptions Section 7. Fine Structure in Flares Section 8. Preflare Phenomena Section 9. Flare Plasma Dynamics Section 10. Coronal Mass Ejections Section 11. Solar Cycle Studies Section 12. High Energy Emission in Flares Section 13. Analysis Tools Section 14. Future Observing. List of Acronyms. List of Participants. Index of Authors.

Description

These are the Proceedings of the Yohkoh 10th Anniversary Meeting, a COSPAR Colloquium held in Kona, Hawaii, USA, on January 20-24, 2002. The title of the meeting was Multi-Wavelength Observations of Coronal Structure and Dynamics. In these proceedings the many and varied advances of the dynamics solar atmosphere in the past ten years of observations by Yohkoh have been reviewed.

About the Authors

Penny Martens Author

Dr Penny Martens is a Senior Lecturer with the Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering. Her research focuses on the use of biosynthetic hydrogels for a variety of biomedical applications, including diabetes treatment, neural electrodes and cartilage repair.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New South Wales, Australia

D. Cauffman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lockheed Martin ATC, 8111 Possession Ridge Lane, Clinton, WA 98236, USA

