Multi-Tier Application Programming with PHP
1st Edition
Practical Guide for Architects and Programmers
Table of Contents
- The Morgan Kaufmann Practical Guides Series
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- 1.1 Defining Multi-Tier Software Design
- 1.2 Advantages of a Multi-Tier System
- 1.3 Disadvantages of a Multi-Tier System
- 1.4 Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 2: Principles of Object Orientation in PHP
- 2.1 Creating Classes
- 2.2 Using a Class
- 2.3 More Advanced Aspects of PHP Object Orientation
- 2.4 Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 3: HTTP in PHP
- 3.1 Understanding HTTP
- 3.2 Working with HTTP in PHP
- 3.3 Cookies
- 3.4 Sessions
- 3.5 Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 4: Simple Object Access Protocol Under PHP
- 4.1 Understanding SOAP
- 4.2 Implementing SOAP in PHP
- 4.3 Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 5: Designing and Implementing a Multi-Tier Application in PHP: A Succinct Example
- 5.1 Examining the Problem
- 5.2 The Database Layer
- 5.3 The Accessor Layer
- 5.4 The Business Logic Layer
- 5.5 The Presentation Layer
- 5.6 Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 6: The Persistence Layer
- 6.1 Choosing a Persistent Storage Mechanism
- 6.2 Designing the Database
- 6.3 Understanding Table Relationships and Normalization
- 6.4 Deciding on a Table Schema
- 6.5 Translating the Schema into SQL
- 6.6 Populating the Tables
- 6.7 Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 7: The Accessor Layer
- 7.1 Extracting Data from the Database
- 7.2 Adding Data to the Database
- 7.3 Modifying Data in the Database
- 7.4 Deleting Data from the Database
- 7.5 Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 8: Business Logic
- 8.1 Inserting, Updating, and Deleting
- 8.2 Reporting
- 8.3 Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 9: The Presentation Layer
- 9.1 Frameworks and Resources
- 9.2 Viewing and Adding—Everything but Transactions
- 9.3 Editing—Everything but Transactions
- 9.4 Transactions
- 9.5 Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 10: The Elsewhere Layer
- 10.1 Means of Grabbing Online Information
- 10.2 Choosing a Web Service
- 10.3 Making Use of the Web Service
- 10.4 Questions and Exercises
- Afterword
- Index
- The Morgan Kaufmann Practical Guides
Description
While many architects use PHP for projects, they are often not aware of the power of PHP in creating enterprise-level applications. This book covers the latest version of PHP – version 5 -- and focuses on its capabilities within a multi-tier application framework. It contains numerous coding samples and commentaries on them. A chapter discusses object orientation in PHP as it applies to the multi-tier architecture and other chapters discuss HTTP and SOAP, the two communication protocols most useful in tying together multiple layers. There is also coverage of database design and query construction as well as information about tricks you can use in generating user interfaces.
Key Features
- Covers PHP as it relates to developing software in a multi-tier environment—a crucial aspect of developing robust software with low cost and ease of use as design goals.
- Makes extensive use of Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) and Web Services as implemented in PHP and NuSOAP.
- Shows precisely how to make use of the InnoDB table type newly available in MySQL. InnoDB supports true referential integrity and row-level locking.
- An application example (a multi-currency bookkeeping application) runs throughout the book, showing various PHP capabilities as well as the database interaction.
Readership
Programmers, developers, and software architects using PHP of interested in using it for projects.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 2nd June 2004
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537153
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780127323503