Multi-Objective Programming in the USSR - 1st Edition

Multi-Objective Programming in the USSR

1st Edition

Authors: Elliot R. Lieberman
Editors: Gerald J. Lieberman Ingram Olkin
eBook ISBN: 9781483265506
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1991
Page Count: 398
Description

Statistical Modeling and Decision Science: Multi-Objective Programming in the USSR provides information pertinent to multi-objective programming that has emerged as an increasingly active area of research in the fields of applied mathematics, operations research, and decision and management science. This book traces and analyzes the development of Soviet multi-objective programming.

Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the research institutes most actively involved in multi-objective programming research. This text then presents an analytical framework for grouping and classifying the diverse Soviet methods. Other chapters consider the methods and then evaluated according to the significance and soundness of its basic approach and its kinship to other methods. This book discusses as well some significant Soviet theoretical research and several distinctive approaches proposed by Soviet researchers for comparing the effectiveness of alternative interactive multi-objective programming method. The final chapter deals with distinctive Soviet tendencies in multi-objective research.

This book is a valuable resource for economists.

Table of Contents


List of Tables

List of Figures

Preface

Acknowledgements

1 Origins of Soviet Multi-Objective Programming

2 A Framework for Approaching Soviet Multi-Objective Programming

No Articulation of Preferences

3 Salukvadze's Ideal Distance Minimization Method

4 Multi-Objective Programming and the Maximal Effectiveness Principle

5 Velichenko's Minimax Method

A Priori Articulation of Preferences

6 Multi-Objective Decomposition for Scalar Problems

Progressive Articulation of Preferences

Using Target Values

7 The Hierarchical Decomposition Approach to High Dimension Multi-Objective Programming Problems

8 The STEM Method

9 Multi-Objective Graph Theory

10 Method of Constraints

11 Parameter Space Investigation Method

Ranking of Alternatives or Objectives

12 The Random Search Method

13 The Vector-Relaxation Method

14 The Interactive e-Grid Method

Other Forms of Preference Information

15 Adaptive Search Method for Multi-Objective Optimization

16 Pareto Boundary Maps

A Posteriori Articulation of Preferences

17 Dynamic Multi-Objective Programming

18 The Reachable Sets Method

19 Piecewise Linear Approximation

Other Noteworthy Research

20 Methodological Research at VNIISI

21 Rastrigin and Eiduk's Methodological Work

22 The Theory of Parametric Scalarization

23 Miscellaneous Other Research

24 Some Concluding Observations

Appendix

A The Method of Constraints

A.1 Theoretical Considerations

A.2 Illustrative Example: Linear Programming Problem

A.3 Method of Sequential Analysis

A.4 Illustrative Example: Integer Programming Problem without Side Constraints

A.5 Illustrative Example: Integer Programming Problem with Side Constraints

A.6 Computational Experience

B Terminology

C Soviet Books on Multi-Objective Subjects

D Soviet Researchers' Institutional Affiliations

E Cyrillic-Roman Transliteration Conventions

Bibliography

Soviet Sources

Non-Soviet Sources

Index

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265506

About the Author

Elliot R. Lieberman

About the Editor

Gerald J. Lieberman

Ingram Olkin

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, California

