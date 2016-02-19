Multi-Objective Programming in the USSR
1st Edition
Description
Statistical Modeling and Decision Science: Multi-Objective Programming in the USSR provides information pertinent to multi-objective programming that has emerged as an increasingly active area of research in the fields of applied mathematics, operations research, and decision and management science. This book traces and analyzes the development of Soviet multi-objective programming.
Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the research institutes most actively involved in multi-objective programming research. This text then presents an analytical framework for grouping and classifying the diverse Soviet methods. Other chapters consider the methods and then evaluated according to the significance and soundness of its basic approach and its kinship to other methods. This book discusses as well some significant Soviet theoretical research and several distinctive approaches proposed by Soviet researchers for comparing the effectiveness of alternative interactive multi-objective programming method. The final chapter deals with distinctive Soviet tendencies in multi-objective research.
This book is a valuable resource for economists.
Table of Contents
1 Origins of Soviet Multi-Objective Programming
2 A Framework for Approaching Soviet Multi-Objective Programming
No Articulation of Preferences
3 Salukvadze's Ideal Distance Minimization Method
4 Multi-Objective Programming and the Maximal Effectiveness Principle
5 Velichenko's Minimax Method
A Priori Articulation of Preferences
6 Multi-Objective Decomposition for Scalar Problems
Progressive Articulation of Preferences
Using Target Values
7 The Hierarchical Decomposition Approach to High Dimension Multi-Objective Programming Problems
8 The STEM Method
9 Multi-Objective Graph Theory
10 Method of Constraints
11 Parameter Space Investigation Method
Ranking of Alternatives or Objectives
12 The Random Search Method
13 The Vector-Relaxation Method
14 The Interactive e-Grid Method
Other Forms of Preference Information
15 Adaptive Search Method for Multi-Objective Optimization
16 Pareto Boundary Maps
A Posteriori Articulation of Preferences
17 Dynamic Multi-Objective Programming
18 The Reachable Sets Method
19 Piecewise Linear Approximation
Other Noteworthy Research
20 Methodological Research at VNIISI
21 Rastrigin and Eiduk's Methodological Work
22 The Theory of Parametric Scalarization
23 Miscellaneous Other Research
24 Some Concluding Observations
Appendix
A The Method of Constraints
A.1 Theoretical Considerations
A.2 Illustrative Example: Linear Programming Problem
A.3 Method of Sequential Analysis
A.4 Illustrative Example: Integer Programming Problem without Side Constraints
A.5 Illustrative Example: Integer Programming Problem with Side Constraints
A.6 Computational Experience
B Terminology
C Soviet Books on Multi-Objective Subjects
D Soviet Researchers' Institutional Affiliations
E Cyrillic-Roman Transliteration Conventions
