Statistical Modeling and Decision Science: Multi-Objective Programming in the USSR provides information pertinent to multi-objective programming that has emerged as an increasingly active area of research in the fields of applied mathematics, operations research, and decision and management science. This book traces and analyzes the development of Soviet multi-objective programming.

Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the research institutes most actively involved in multi-objective programming research. This text then presents an analytical framework for grouping and classifying the diverse Soviet methods. Other chapters consider the methods and then evaluated according to the significance and soundness of its basic approach and its kinship to other methods. This book discusses as well some significant Soviet theoretical research and several distinctive approaches proposed by Soviet researchers for comparing the effectiveness of alternative interactive multi-objective programming method. The final chapter deals with distinctive Soviet tendencies in multi-objective research.

This book is a valuable resource for economists.