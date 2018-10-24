Muller's Imaging of the Chest - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323462259, 9780323531801

Muller's Imaging of the Chest

2nd Edition

Expert Radiology Series

Authors: Christopher Walker Jonathan Chung
eBook ISBN: 9780323531801
eBook ISBN: 9780323531795
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462259
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th October 2018
Page Count: 1152
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION I. NORMAL CHEST

1. Normal Chest Radiography and CT

SECTION II. RADIOLOGIC MANIFESTATIONS OF LUNG DISEASE

2. Consolidation

3. Atelectasis

4. Nodules and Masses

5. Interstitial Patterns

6. Decreased Lung Density

SECTION III. DEVELOPMENTAL LUNG DISEASE

7. Airway and Parenchymal Anomalies

8. Congenital Malformations of the Pulmonary Vessels in the Adults

SECTION IV. PULMONARY INFECTION

9. Bacterial Pneumonia

10. Pulmonary Tuberculosis

11. Nontuberculous (Atypical) Mycobacterial Infection

12. Fungal Infections

13. Viruses

14. Parasites

15. HIV Infection

SECTION V. PULMONARY NEOPLASMS

16. Screening for Lung Cancer

17. Lung Cancer: Radiologic Manifestations and Diagnosis

18. Pulmonary Carcinoma Staging

19. Neuroendocrine Hyperplasia, Pulmonary Tumorlets, and Carcinoid Tumors

20. Pulmonary Hamartoma

21. Inflammatory Pseudotumor

22. Pulmonary Metastases

SECTION VI. LYMPHOPROLIFERATIVE DISORDERS AND LEUKEMIA

23. Pulmonary Lymphoid Hyperplasia and Lymphoid Interstitial Pneumonia (Lymphocytic Interstitial Pneumonia)

24. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

25. Hodgkin’s Disease

26. Leukemia

SECTION VII. DIFFUSE LUNG DISEASES

27. Usual Interstitial Pneumonia/ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

28. Nonspecific Interstitial Pneumonia

29. Cryptogenic Organizing Pneumonia (Bronchiolitis Obliterans Organizing Pneumonia)

30. Acute Interstitial Pneumonia

31. Sarcoidosis

32. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

33. Pulmonary Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

34. Smoking-Related Interstitial Lung Disease

35. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis and Tuberous Sclerosis

36. Idiopathic Pleuroparenchymal Fibroelastosis

37. Eosinophilic Lung Diseases

38. Metabolic and Storage Lung Diseases

SECTION VIII. CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASES

39. Rheumatoid arthritis

40. Systemic sclerosis (Scleroderma)

41. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

42. Polymyositis/Dermatomyositis

43. Sjögren's Syndrome

44. Mixed connective tissue disease (MCTD)

45. Interstitial Pneumonia with Autoimmune Features

SECTION IX. VASCULITIS AND GRANULOMATOSIS

46. ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

47. Goodpasture Syndrome (Anti-basement Membrane Antibody Disease)

48. Behçet’s Disease

49. Takayasu Arteritis

SECTION X. PULMONARY EMBOLISM, HYPERTENSION, AND EDEMA

50. Acute Pulmonary Embolism

51. Chronic Pulmonary Thromboembolism

52. Nonthrombotic Pulmonary Embolism

53. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

54. Hydrostatic Pulmonary Edema

55. Permeability Pulmonary Edema

SECTION XI. DISEASES OF THE AIRWAYS

56. Tracheal Diseases

57. Bronchiectisis and other Bronchial Abnormalities

58. Asthma

59. Bronchiolitis

60. Emphysema

　　

SECTION XII. INHALATIONAL DISEASES AND ASPIRATION

61. Asbestos-Related Disease

62. Silicosis and Coalworker’s Pneumoconiosis

63. Uncommon Pneumoconioses

64. Aspiration

SECTION XIII. IATROGENIC LUNG DISEASE AND TRAUMA

65. Drug Induced Lung Disease

66. Radiation Induced Lung Disease

67. Blunt Thoracic Trauma

68. Post-Operative Complications

69. Chest Radiography in the Intensive Care Unit

70. Non-infectious Complications of Lung and Stem Cell Transplant

SECTION XIV. PLEURAL DISEASE

71. Pneumothorax

72. Pleural Effusion

73. Benign Pleural Thickening

74. Pleural Neoplasms

SECTION XV. MEDIASTINUM

75. Pneumomediastinum

76. Mediastinitis

77. Mediastinal Masses

SECTION XVI. DIAPHRAGM AND CHEST WALL

78. Diaphragm

79. Chest Wall

Description

Reflecting recent major advances in the field, Müller's Imaging of the Chest, 2nd Edition, by Drs. Christopher M. Walker and Jonathan H. Chung, remains your go-to reference for all aspects of chest radiology, including the latest diagnostic modalities and interventional techniques. This exhaustive resource begins with a review of normal anatomy, progressing to expert coverage based first on how patients present in clinical practice, then on diagnosis or diagnostic category. This practical, easy-to-use format helps you effectively select and interpret the best imaging studies for the everyday challenges you face in thoracic imaging.

Details

No. of pages:
1152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323531801
eBook ISBN:
9780323531795
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323462259

Reviews

"Altogether, Imaging of the Chest explores all aspects of modern thoracic imaging and therefore is a welcomed addition to the library of every radiologist dealing with chest diseases." - review of previous edition.

About the Authors

Christopher Walker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

Jonathan Chung Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Chief, Thoracic Radiology, Associate Professor, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.