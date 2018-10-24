Muller's Imaging of the Chest

Reflecting recent major advances in the field, Müller's Imaging of the Chest, 2nd Edition, by Drs. Christopher M. Walker and Jonathan H. Chung, remains your go-to reference for all aspects of chest radiology, including the latest diagnostic modalities and interventional techniques. This exhaustive resource begins with a review of normal anatomy, progressing to expert coverage based first on how patients present in clinical practice, then on diagnosis or diagnostic category. This practical, easy-to-use format helps you effectively select and interpret the best imaging studies for the everyday challenges you face in thoracic imaging.