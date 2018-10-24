Muller's Imaging of the Chest
2nd Edition
Expert Radiology Series
Table of Contents
SECTION I. NORMAL CHEST
1. Normal Chest Radiography and CT
SECTION II. RADIOLOGIC MANIFESTATIONS OF LUNG DISEASE
2. Consolidation
3. Atelectasis
4. Nodules and Masses
5. Interstitial Patterns
6. Decreased Lung Density
SECTION III. DEVELOPMENTAL LUNG DISEASE
7. Airway and Parenchymal Anomalies
8. Congenital Malformations of the Pulmonary Vessels in the Adults
SECTION IV. PULMONARY INFECTION
9. Bacterial Pneumonia
10. Pulmonary Tuberculosis
11. Nontuberculous (Atypical) Mycobacterial Infection
12. Fungal Infections
13. Viruses
14. Parasites
15. HIV Infection
SECTION V. PULMONARY NEOPLASMS
16. Screening for Lung Cancer
17. Lung Cancer: Radiologic Manifestations and Diagnosis
18. Pulmonary Carcinoma Staging
19. Neuroendocrine Hyperplasia, Pulmonary Tumorlets, and Carcinoid Tumors
20. Pulmonary Hamartoma
21. Inflammatory Pseudotumor
22. Pulmonary Metastases
SECTION VI. LYMPHOPROLIFERATIVE DISORDERS AND LEUKEMIA
23. Pulmonary Lymphoid Hyperplasia and Lymphoid Interstitial Pneumonia (Lymphocytic Interstitial Pneumonia)
24. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
25. Hodgkin’s Disease
26. Leukemia
SECTION VII. DIFFUSE LUNG DISEASES
27. Usual Interstitial Pneumonia/ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
28. Nonspecific Interstitial Pneumonia
29. Cryptogenic Organizing Pneumonia (Bronchiolitis Obliterans Organizing Pneumonia)
30. Acute Interstitial Pneumonia
31. Sarcoidosis
32. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
33. Pulmonary Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
34. Smoking-Related Interstitial Lung Disease
35. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis and Tuberous Sclerosis
36. Idiopathic Pleuroparenchymal Fibroelastosis
37. Eosinophilic Lung Diseases
38. Metabolic and Storage Lung Diseases
SECTION VIII. CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASES
39. Rheumatoid arthritis
40. Systemic sclerosis (Scleroderma)
41. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
42. Polymyositis/Dermatomyositis
43. Sjögren's Syndrome
44. Mixed connective tissue disease (MCTD)
45. Interstitial Pneumonia with Autoimmune Features
SECTION IX. VASCULITIS AND GRANULOMATOSIS
46. ANCA-Associated Vasculitis
47. Goodpasture Syndrome (Anti-basement Membrane Antibody Disease)
48. Behçet’s Disease
49. Takayasu Arteritis
SECTION X. PULMONARY EMBOLISM, HYPERTENSION, AND EDEMA
50. Acute Pulmonary Embolism
51. Chronic Pulmonary Thromboembolism
52. Nonthrombotic Pulmonary Embolism
53. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
54. Hydrostatic Pulmonary Edema
55. Permeability Pulmonary Edema
SECTION XI. DISEASES OF THE AIRWAYS
56. Tracheal Diseases
57. Bronchiectisis and other Bronchial Abnormalities
58. Asthma
59. Bronchiolitis
60. Emphysema
SECTION XII. INHALATIONAL DISEASES AND ASPIRATION
61. Asbestos-Related Disease
62. Silicosis and Coalworker’s Pneumoconiosis
63. Uncommon Pneumoconioses
64. Aspiration
SECTION XIII. IATROGENIC LUNG DISEASE AND TRAUMA
65. Drug Induced Lung Disease
66. Radiation Induced Lung Disease
67. Blunt Thoracic Trauma
68. Post-Operative Complications
69. Chest Radiography in the Intensive Care Unit
70. Non-infectious Complications of Lung and Stem Cell Transplant
SECTION XIV. PLEURAL DISEASE
71. Pneumothorax
72. Pleural Effusion
73. Benign Pleural Thickening
74. Pleural Neoplasms
SECTION XV. MEDIASTINUM
75. Pneumomediastinum
76. Mediastinitis
77. Mediastinal Masses
SECTION XVI. DIAPHRAGM AND CHEST WALL
78. Diaphragm
79. Chest Wall
Reflecting recent major advances in the field, Müller's Imaging of the Chest, 2nd Edition, by Drs. Christopher M. Walker and Jonathan H. Chung, remains your go-to reference for all aspects of chest radiology, including the latest diagnostic modalities and interventional techniques. This exhaustive resource begins with a review of normal anatomy, progressing to expert coverage based first on how patients present in clinical practice, then on diagnosis or diagnostic category. This practical, easy-to-use format helps you effectively select and interpret the best imaging studies for the everyday challenges you face in thoracic imaging.
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 24th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531801
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531795
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323462259
"Altogether, Imaging of the Chest explores all aspects of modern thoracic imaging and therefore is a welcomed addition to the library of every radiologist dealing with chest diseases." - review of previous edition.
Christopher Walker Author
Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas
Jonathan Chung Author
Section Chief, Thoracic Radiology, Associate Professor, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA