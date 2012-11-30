Muller and Kirk's Small Animal Dermatology
7th Edition
Description
Covering the diagnosis and treatment of hundreds of dermatologic conditions, Muller and Kirk's Small Animal Dermatology, 7th Edition is today’s leading reference on dermatology for dogs, cats, and pocket pets. Topics include clinical signs, etiology, and pathogenesis of dermatologic conditions including fungal, parasitic, metabolic, nutritional, environmental, and psychogenic. This edition includes full updates of all 21 chapters, and more than 1,300 full-color clinical, microscopic, and histopathologic images. Written by veterinary experts William Miller, Craig Griffin, and Karen Campbell, this resource helps students and clinicians distinguish clinical characteristics and variations of normal and abnormal facilitating accurate diagnosis and effective therapy.
Key Features
- Over 1,300 high-quality color images clearly depict the clinical features of hundreds of dermatologic disorders, helping to ensure accurate diagnoses and facilitating effective treatment.
- Comprehensive coverage includes environmental, nutritional, behavioral, hereditary, and immune-mediated diseases and disorders.
- Well-organized, thoroughly referenced format makes it easy to access information on skin diseases in dogs, cats, and exotic pets.
Table of Contents
1. Structure and Function of the Skin
2. Diagnostic Methods
3. Dermatologic Therapy
4. Bacterial Skin Diseases
5. Fungal Skin Diseases
7. Viral Rickettsial and Protozoal Skin Diseases
8. Skin Immune System and Allergic Skin Diseases
9. Immune-Metabolic Diseases
10. Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases
11. Acquired Alopecias
12. Congenital and Hereditary Defects
13. Pigmentary Abnormalities
14. Keratinization Defects
15. Psychogenic Skin Diseases
16. Environmental Skin Diseases
17. Nutritional Skin Diseases
18. Miscellaneous Skin Diseases
19. Diseases of the Eyelids, Claws, Anal Sacs, and Ears
20. Neoplastic and Non-Neoplastic Tumors
21. Dermatoses of Pet Rodents, Rabbits, and Ferrets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 948
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 30th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416000280
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241939
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711844
About the Author
William Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences and Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY
Craig Griffin
Affiliations and Expertise
Animal Dermatology Clinic, San Diego, CA