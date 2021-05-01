Muller and Kirk's Small Animal Dermatology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323547420, 9780323547451

Muller and Kirk's Small Animal Dermatology

8th Edition

Authors: William Miller Craig Griffin Karen Campbell
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323547420
eBook ISBN: 9780323547451
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 960
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
960
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323547420
eBook ISBN:
9780323547451

About the Author

William Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences and Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

Craig Griffin

Affiliations and Expertise

Animal Dermatology Clinic, San Diego, CA

Karen Campbell

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.