Mulholland's The Nurse, The Math, The Meds
4th Edition
Drug Calculations Using Dimensional Analysis
Description
Use the simplicity of the dimensional analysis method to make accurate drug calculations! Mulholland’s The Nurse, The Math, The Meds, 4th Edition helps you overcome any math anxiety you may have by clearly explaining how to use dimensional analysis to minimize drug calculation errors. It shows how to analyze and set up problems, estimate a reasonable answer, and then evaluate the answer for accuracy. But first, a review of basic math ensures that you remember essential math skills. Updated by nursing educator Susan Turner, this edition includes plenty of practice exercises to help you understand and master each aspect of dimensional analysis.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Useful FAQs and answers in each chapter are based on years of classroom questions compiled by the author.
- UNIQUE! Communication boxes show sample nurse-patient and nurse-prescriber dialogues, relating the math to the medications and to clinical application.
- UNIQUE! Ask Yourself questions help you synthesize information and reinforce your comprehension.
- Rapid Practice quizzes provide practice problems following each new topic, making it easy to master both math concepts and drug calculation at the same time.
- Mnemonics offer shortcuts to make memorization easier, and save time in learning.
- Red arrow alerts call attention to potential math errors and patient safety issues.
- High-risk drug icons are used to highlight potentially dangerous drugs.
- Multiple choice-format questions at the end of each chapter help you review the material and prepare for the NCLEX® exam.
- Chapter finals boost your understanding by providing additional practice with the major concepts covered in each chapter; the answer key shows how to work out the problems.
- Comprehensive final practice boosts your understanding by providing additional practice with the major concepts covered through the entire text; the answer key shows how to work out the problems.
Table of Contents
Part I: Math Review
Math Self-Assessment
1. Math Review
2. Dimensional Analysis Method
Part II: Metric System and Medication Calculations
3. Metric Units and Conversions
4. Patient Records, Medication Orders, and Medication Labels
Part III: Reconstituted Medications
5. Oral Medications
6. Syringes for Injection
7. Reconstitution of Medication
Part IV: Parenteral Medications
8. Injectable Medications
9. Basic Intravenous Calculations
10. Advanced Intravenous Calculations
Part V: Common High Alert Medications
11. Antidiabetic Medications
12. Anticoagulant Medications
Part VI: Medications for Infants and Children
13. Pediatric Medication
Comprehensive Final Practice
Appendix A: TJC Do Not Use List
Appendix B: ISMP’s List of High-Alert Medications
Appendix C: 5-Minute Sample Verbal Communication Hand-Off Report
Appendix D: Sample Medication Administration Errors and Potential Clinical Outcomes
Appendix E: Apothecary System and Household Measurements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323479509
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529334
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529488
About the Author
Susan Turner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Gavilan College, Gilroy, CA, USA