Mucosal Vaccines
1st Edition
Innovation for Preventing Infectious Diseases
Description
Mucosal Vaccines: Innovation for Preventing Infectious Diseases discusses basic knowledge and discovery in the area of mucosal immunology and its related scientific fields. This completely updated, revised and authoritative treatise covers all aspects of mucosal vaccines, including their development, mechanisms of action, molecular/cellular aspects and practical applications. The book is organized in a unique format with basic, clinical and practical aspects described and discussed. The accumulated knowledge and new discoveries on the development of mucosal vaccines are logically introduced and discussed in an easy-to-understand format.
Key Features
- Provides the latest views on mucosal vaccines
- Applies basic and current principles in the field of mucosal immunology and related scientific fields (e.g., microbiology, infectious diseases, systems biology, medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine and translational research) to the development of new vaccines
- Links basic, clinical and practical aspects of mucosal vaccines to different infectious diseases
- Presents user-friendly organization using attractive illustrations
Readership
Diverse groups of clinicians and investigators whose interests are based in the fields of immunology, basic biology of the mucosal immune system or vaccines
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Why the Mucosal Immune System should be Zconsidered for the Development of Mucosal Vaccine
David W. Pascual and Hiroshi Kiyono
2. Historical Peerspectives into Mucosal Vaccines
Michael W. Russell and Pearay Ogra
Principles of Mucosal Vaccine
3. Anatomical Uniqueness of the Mucosal Immune System (DEVELOPMENTAL FOR STRUCTURES, E.G., Ibalt, GALT, NALT) for the Induction and Regulation of Mucosal Immunity & Tolerance
Troy Randall
4. Mucosal Antigen Sampling System (M Cells and Dendritic Cells)
Brian Kelsall and Ifor R. Williams
5. Essential Role of SIgA in Mucosal Immunity
Jiri Mestecky
6. Mucosal Lymphocyte Homing
Motomu Shimaoka
7. Innate Immunity at Mucosal Surfaces
Satoshi Uematsu
8. Induction and Regulation of Mucosal Memory B Cell Responses
Nils Y. Lycke
9. Induction and Regulation of Mucosal Memory T Cell Responses
Toshinori Nakyama
10. Influence of Commensal Miro-biota and –metabolite for mucosal immunity
Christian Jobin
Mucosal Modulations for Induction of Effective Immunity
11. Innate Immunity based Mucosal Modulator and Adjuvant
Herman Ford Staats
12. Toxin-based Modulators for Regulation of Mucosal Immune Responses
Prosper N. Boyaka
13. Influence of Dietary (or Nutritional) Materials for the Control of Mucosal Immunity
Jun Kunisawa
14. Mast Cells for the Control of Mucosal Immunity
Soman N. Abraham
15. Innate Lymphoid Cells for the Control of Mucosal Immunity
David Artis
16. Mucosal Regulatory System for the Balanced Immunity in the Gut
Kiyoshi Takeda and Hisako Kayama
17. Mucosal Regulatory System for the Balanced Immunity in the Genito-urinary Tract
Kenneth Beagley
18. Mucosal Regulatory System for the Balanced Occular Immunity
Dan J. Carr
19. Mucosal Regulatory System for the Balanced Oral Immunity
Kazuhiko Nakano
20. Mucosal Regulatory System for the Balanced Immunity in the Middle Ear
Hideyuki Kawauchi
Current and New Approaches for Mucosal Vaccine Delivery
21. Mucosal Vaccine Delivery Systems
Joon Haeng Rhee
22. Plant-based Mucosal Vaccine Delivery Systems
Yoshikazu Yuki and Hiroshi Kiyono
23. Plant-based Mucosal Immunotherapy
Kenneth L. Bost and Ken Piller
24. Attenuated Salmonella for Oral Immunization
Kenneth Roland, Qingke Kong and Yanlong Jiang
25. Recombinant BCG for Mucosal Immunity
Steven Craig Derrick
26. Recombinant Adenovirus for Mucosal Vaccine Delivery
Hildegund christa Ertl
27. Mucosal Approaches for Systemic Immunity to Anthrax, Brucellosis and Plague
David W. Pascual
28. Nano-Delivery Vehicles for Mucosal Vaccines
Hiroshi Kiyono and Yoshikazu Yuki
29. Effectiveness of Sub-lingual Immunization
Mi-Na Kweon
30. Antibody Approaches for Passive Mucosal Immune Protection
31. M Cell-Targeted Vaccines
Shintaro Sato
Mucosal Vaccines for Bacterial Diseases
32. Mucosal Vaccines for Salmonella typhi Infection
Marcelo B. Sztein
33. Oral Vaccine for Shigella
Marcela F. Pasetti
34. Oral Vaccines for Cholera
Jan Holmgren and John Daivd Clemens
35. Oral Vaccines for enterotoxinogenic E. coli (ETEC)
Ann-Mari Svennerholm
36. Mucosal Immunity to Helicobacter pylori
Thomas F. Mayer
37. Mucosal Vaccines for Streptococcus pneumoniae
Larry S. McDaniel and Edwin Swiatlo
38. Mucosal Vaccines for TB
Yasuhiro Yasutomi
39. Mucosal Vaccines for Bacterial Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Toni Darville
40. Mucosal Vaccines for Oral Diseases
Tomoko Kurita-Ochiai
Mucosal Vaccines for Viral Diseases
41. Mucosal RSV Vaccines
Barney S. Graham and Tracy Ruckwardt
42. Nasal Influenza Vaccines
Hideki Hasegawa
43. Development of Oral Rotavirus & Norovirus Vaccines
Stephanie Karst
44. Rotavirus Vaccines--The Clinical Experience
Harry B. Greenberg
45. Mucosal Vaccines for HIV/SIV
Robin J. Shattock and Tetsuro Matano
46. Mucosal Vaccines for Herpes
Akiko Iwasaki
47. Maternal Antibodies for Protection Against Viral Pathogens
Sallie R Permar
New and Novel Approaches for Mucosal Vaccine Development
48. Systems Biology for Mucosal Vaccine Development
Bali Pulendran
49. Natural & Chemical Library for New Mucosal Modulators and Adjuvants
Mark Jutila
50. Commensal Bacteria-based Mucosal Vaccine Development
Philippe Langella
51. New Approaches for Vaccinating the Elderly
Kohtaro Fujihashi
Can Mucosal Vaccines be applied for other Infectious and Non-infectious Diseases?
52. Mucosal Vaccine Development for Veterinary and Aquatic Diseases
Lorne Babiuk, Heather Wilson and Volker Gerdts
53. Mucosal Vaccine for Malaria
Cevayir Coban
54. Mucosal Vaccine for Parasitic Infections
Hirotomo Kato
55. Mucosal Vaccine for Allergy & Tolerance
Cathryn Nagler
56. Mucosal Immunity for Inflammation
Peter Ernst
Details
- No. of pages:
- 940
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 18th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119242
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119259
About the Editor
David Pascual
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Infectious Diseases and Pathology, University of Florida, USA