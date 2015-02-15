Mucosal Health in Aquaculture
1st Edition
Description
Mucosal Health in Aquaculture is an essential reference on mucosal health for the diverse aquaculture community. Rich in explanatory figures and schematics, the book includes important concepts such as structural and cellular composition of mucosal surfaces in fish and shellfish, known functional roles of molecular and cellular actors during pathogen invasion, impacts of nutrition on the mucosal barriers, impacts of chemical treatments on mucosal surfaces, mucosal vaccines and vaccination strategies, and more.
The health of cultured aquaculture species is critical in establishing the sustainable growth of the aquaculture industry worldwide, and mucosal health is of particular interest to those working in aquaculture because mucosal surfaces (skin, gill, intestine, reproductive tissues) constitute the first line of defense against pathogen invasion. Mucosal Health in Aquaculture captures the latest research on mucosal barriers in aquaculture species and their impacts on nutrition and immunity to ensure sustainable aquaculture development.
Key Features
- Includes research case studies to exhibit the importance of various integrated approaches to mucosal health
- Examines the latest scientific methods and technologies to maximize efficiencies for healthy fish production for farming
- Brings together the latest knowledge and research on mucosal barriers and mechanisms from world-wide experts in mucosal health
- Utilizes detailed diagrams and figures to enhance comprehension
Readership
Researchers, professionals, and graduate students of aquaculture, those studying aquaculture disease and genetic improvement to improve fish culture to avoid disease problems.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of contributors
- Acknowledgments
- 1: Why mucosal health?
- Abstract
- 1.1. Why mucosal health?
- 2: Overview of fish immunity
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Organs, tissues, and general structures
- 2.3. Cellular components
- 2.4. Soluble mediators of immunity
- 2.5. Immune mechanisms
- Acknowledgments
- 3: Overview of mucosal structure and function in teleost fishes
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Integument
- 3.3. Intestine
- 4: Fish mucosal immunity: skin
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. The mucous layer as a barrier against pathogens
- 4.3. Resident cell types found in the skin
- 4.4. Skin immune responses in diseased fish
- 4.5. Future directions and conclusions
- 5: Fish mucosal immunity: gill
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Embryology and anatomy
- 5.3. Vascular system
- 5.4. Epithelium
- 5.5. Blood cells and other immune cells
- 5.6. Mucosal immunity and the gills
- 5.7. Infectious salmon anemia
- 5.8. Red mouth disease (yersiniosis)
- 5.9. Amoebic gill disease
- 5.10. Ichthyophthiriasis (“white spot disease”)
- 5.11. Concluding remarks
- 6: Fish mucosal immunity: intestine
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. The mucus layer as a barrier against mucosal pathogens
- 6.3. Resident cell types found in the gastrointestinal tract of teleosts
- 6.4. Gut immune responses in diseased fish
- 6.5. The embryology and ontogeny of the gut immune system
- 6.6. Laboratory models that can contribute to our knowledge of gut immunity in aquaculture fish
- 6.7. Concluding remarks
- 7: Environmental impacts on fish mucosa
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Intestinal barrier function
- 7.3. Intestinal barrier function and health
- 7.4. Environmental factors affecting the intestinal barrier
- 7.5. Host–pathogen interactions and intestinal barrier function
- 7.6. The effect of environmental salinity on the intestinal barrier
- 7.7. Mediators of a decreased barrier function
- 7.8. Concluding remarks
- 8: Nutritional impacts on fish mucosa: dietary considerations
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Lipids and gut health
- 8.3. Antinutritional factors and gut health
- 8.4. Concluding remarks
- 9: Nutritional impacts on fish mucosa: immunostimulants, pre- and probiotics
- Abstract
- 9.1. Background
- 9.2. Immunostimulants
- 9.3. Prebiotics
- 9.4. Probiotics
- 9.5. Dietary administration of immunostimulants and their effects on mucosal immunity and disease resistance
- 9.6. Dietary administration of prebiotics and their effects on mucosal immunity
- 9.7. Dietary administration of probiotics and their effects on mucosal immunity
- 9.8. Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- 10: The fish microbiome and its interactions with mucosal tissues
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Ontology of the fish microbiome
- 10.3. Microbiota associated with the skin
- 10.4. Microbiota associated with the gills
- 10.5. The gut microbiomes of fish
- 10.6. Microbiome–mucosa interactions
- 10.7. Future research
- 11: Mucosal vaccines
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Types of mucosal vaccines in aquaculture
- 11.3. Delivery of mucosal vaccines in aquaculture
- 12: Mucosal immunity in mollusks
- Abstract
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Molluscan mucosal epithelia
- 12.3. Mucus matrix composition and structure
- 12.4. The diverse functions of mollusk mucus
- 12.5. Host–microbe interactions at mucosal interfaces in metazoans
- 12.6. Mucosal immunity in mollusks
- 12.7. Immune recognition
- 12.8. Immune activation and cell signaling
- 12.9. Effector molecules
- 12.10. Endocytic activity by epithelial cells
- 12.11. Hemocytes
- 12.12. Melanization and biomineralization
- 12.13. Enhancement of mucosal immunity
- 12.14. The promise of new technologies
- 12.15. Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- 13: New frontiers in mucosal health in aquaculture
- Abstract
- 13.1. Next-generation sequencing-based approaches
- 13.2. Gene-editing
- 13.3. Conclusions
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 15th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171930
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124171862
About the Author
Benjamin Beck
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Physiologist, Stuttgart National Aquaculture Research Center, Stuttgart, AR, USA
Eric Peatman
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Fisheries and Allied Aquacultures,Auburn University, AL, USA
Reviews
"Topics include detailed examinations of key mucosal tissues, environmental and nutritional impacts, mucosal vaccines… recommended for anyone specializing in aquatic animal health." --Aquaculture Magazine
"…the latest scientific methods and technologies to maximize efficiencies for the health of farmed fish production…includes case studies of research to show the importance of the integrated health of the mucosa approach." --Aquahoy