MSP430-based Robot Applications
1st Edition
A Guide to Developing Embedded Systems
Description
This book provides a careful explanation of the basic areas of electronics and computer architecture, along with lots of examples, to demonstrate the interface, sensor design, programming and microcontroller peripheral setup necessary for embedded systems development. With no need for mechanical knowledge of robots, the book starts by demonstrating how to modify a simple radio-controlled car to create a basic robot. The fundamental electronics of the MSP430 are described, along with programming details in both C and assembly language, and full explanations of ports, timing, and data acquisition. Further chapters cover inexpensive ways to perform circuit simulation and prototyping.
Key features include:
- Thorough treatment of the MSP430’s architecture and functionality along with detailed application-specific guidance
- Programming and the use of sensor technology to build an embedded system
- A learn-by-doing experience
With this book you will learn:
- The basic theory for electronics design
- Analog circuits
- Digital logic
- Computer arithmetic
- Microcontroller programming
- How to design and build a working robot
- Assembly language and C programming
- How to develop your own high-performance embedded systems application using an on-going robotics application
Readership
Professional electronics engineers, embedded designers and programmers; students taking a course using microcontrollers. Individuals with an electronics background who may (or may not) have previous experience with microcontrollers, but who are just getting started with the TI MSP430 microcontroller
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Expected reader background
The parts of a robot
Where to get help
Tools you will need
Components
Chapter 2. Mechanical and Electrical Disassembly of the RC Car
Mechanical disassembly
Electrical inspection
Electrical disassembly
Chapter 3. Beginning Electronics – Resistors, Capacitors, and Inductors
Some basic laws
Resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Chapter wrap-up
Bibliography
Chapter 4. Basic Electronics – Semiconductors
P–n junctions
The diode
The bipolar transistor
Metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET)
The operational amplifier
The H-bridge
Semiconductor wrap-up
Bibliography
Chapter 5. DC Motors
Learning by doing
Beakman’s motor
Improving on Beakman’s motor
Is a DC motor also a DC generator?
Powering the motor
The analog DC motor drive
Brakeable and reversible PWM motor drive
Gears
Bibliography
Chapter 6. Inexpensive Ways to Perform Circuit Simulation
Circuit simulation history
Modern circuit simulation programs
Simulations wrap-up
Chapter 7. Computer Logic
The birth of integrated circuits
The advent of logic
Why is it called logic?
Some algebraic identities
Logic optimization
Advanced topics in computer logic
Electronic implementation of logic
A logic example – the adder
The Exclusive-Or gate
The multiple-bit adder
Flip-flops and registers
Logic chapter wrap-up
Bibliography
Chapter 8. Computer Arithmetic
Getting started with binary
Converting from binary to decimal
Converting from decimal to binary
Addition
Fractional numbers
Negative numbers
Overflow
Subtraction
Multiplication
Division
Hexadecimal and octal
Floating-point arithmetic
Bibliography
Chapter 9. Introducing the MSP430 Microcontroller
What is a central processing unit and how does it work?
What does an MSP430 instruction look like?
How does the microcontroller talk to the peripherals?
Interrupts
Is there more than one type of MSP430 and what are the differences?
What is the MSP430 launchpad?
Which MSP430 types does this book focus on?
Choosing the programming language
Clocks
Bibliography
Chapter 10. Getting Started with MSP430 Assembler
The TI MSP430x2xx family user’s guide
The MSP430 datasheets
Registers and memory
Addressing memory and registers in assembly language
Instruction set
Bibliography
Chapter 11. Running Assembly Language Programs
Getting started
A second programming example – the software multiply
Bibliography
Chapter 12. Programming the MSP430 in C
The multiply program in C
C programming wrap-up
Bibliography
Chapter 13. System Clocking for the MSP430
Back to hardware!
System clocking in a computer
Bibliography
Chapter 14. Parallel and Serial Input/Output Ports
Parallel I/O
Serial I/O
Digital I/O wrap-up
Bibliography
Chapter 15. Timers and Counters
Capture – timestamping events
Timer compare mode
Timers and counters wrap-up
Bibliography
Chapter 16. Data Acquisition
Digital-to-analog converters
Using superposition to analyze D/A circuits
Analog-to-digital conversion
Successive approximation guessing
Bibliography
Chapter 17. Circuit Building
Types of circuit construction
Where to buy parts
Bibliography
Chapter 18. Using Sensors to Avoid Collisions
Ultrasonic generation and detection
Optical generation and detection
Combining sensors for improved avoidance decisions
Bibliography
Chapter 19. Measuring Speed
Ways to measure vehicle speed
Other optical methods for measuring speed
Reducing the effect of ambient lighting
Speed measurement example
Bibliography
Chapter 20. Creating High Voltage
The charge pump
Inductor-based boost circuits
Negative feedback maintains the proper output voltage
Bibliography
Chapter 21. Remote Controls
RF remote controls
Optical remote controls
Improving interference immunity through modulation
Robot remote transmitter
Robot remote receiver
Remote control wrap-up
Bibliography
Chapter 22. Troubleshooting
Learning to troubleshoot is invaluable
Strategies for troubleshooting
Specific troubleshooting tips
Troubleshooting wrap-up
Bibliography
Chapter 23. Creating a Real-Time Operating System
Juggling multiple tasks using a real-time operating system
Scheduling
RTOS wrap-up
Bibliography
Chapter 24. Putting it all Together
Final hardware
One remaining software task: high-level control
The complete program
Programming and circuit wrap-up
Future robot peripherals
Learn and enjoy!
Appendix – Program Listing
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2013
- Published:
- 15th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972965
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123970121
About the Author
Dan Harres
Dan Harres has 36 years of engineering experience with McDonnell Douglas Corp., Boeing Company, and ITT Electro-Optics Corp., and is the inventor of 29 US patents and patents pending. He has authored around 30 technical magazine articles and conference papers, and chaired the IEEE Avionics, Fiber Optics, and Photonics Conference in 2009-10. His principal areas of work are analog circuit design, microcontroller applications, and fiber optics system design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Fellow, Boeing Company, Belleville, IL, USA.
Reviews
"This book teaches readers how to build a robot based on the Texas Instruments (TI) MSP430 microcontroller. To make things clear, the author presents a concrete case: creating a basic robot from a simple radio-controlled car. Enthusiasts are targeted: high school and college students eager to build their first robots, and computer geeks wishing to drill down to the machine level." --ComputingReviews.com, January 2014
"The Texas Instruments MSP430 is a small, low power consumption microcontroller with a wide range of uses in embedded devices. In this book, Harres provides a guide to using them in robotics projects. The book emphasizes a hands-on approach where the reader will learn about robotics by constructing actual robots. The reader is not assumed to have any advanced technical background beyond algebra, trigonometry, basic programming knowledge, soldering skills, and high school level knowledge of electromagnetic physics." --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013