MSP430-based Robot Applications

Dedication

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Expected reader background

The parts of a robot

Where to get help

Tools you will need

Components

Chapter 2. Mechanical and Electrical Disassembly of the RC Car

Mechanical disassembly

Electrical inspection

Electrical disassembly

Chapter 3. Beginning Electronics – Resistors, Capacitors, and Inductors

Some basic laws

Resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Chapter wrap-up

Bibliography

Chapter 4. Basic Electronics – Semiconductors

P–n junctions

The diode

The bipolar transistor

Metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET)

The operational amplifier

The H-bridge

Semiconductor wrap-up

Bibliography

Chapter 5. DC Motors

Learning by doing

Beakman’s motor

Improving on Beakman’s motor

Is a DC motor also a DC generator?

Powering the motor

The analog DC motor drive

Brakeable and reversible PWM motor drive

Gears

Bibliography

Chapter 6. Inexpensive Ways to Perform Circuit Simulation

Circuit simulation history

Modern circuit simulation programs

Simulations wrap-up

Chapter 7. Computer Logic

The birth of integrated circuits

The advent of logic

Why is it called logic?

Some algebraic identities

Logic optimization

Advanced topics in computer logic

Electronic implementation of logic

A logic example – the adder

The Exclusive-Or gate

The multiple-bit adder

Flip-flops and registers

Logic chapter wrap-up

Bibliography

Chapter 8. Computer Arithmetic

Getting started with binary

Converting from binary to decimal

Converting from decimal to binary

Addition

Fractional numbers

Negative numbers

Overflow

Subtraction

Multiplication

Division

Hexadecimal and octal

Floating-point arithmetic

Bibliography

Chapter 9. Introducing the MSP430 Microcontroller

What is a central processing unit and how does it work?

What does an MSP430 instruction look like?

How does the microcontroller talk to the peripherals?

Interrupts

Is there more than one type of MSP430 and what are the differences?

What is the MSP430 launchpad?

Which MSP430 types does this book focus on?

Choosing the programming language

Clocks

Bibliography

Chapter 10. Getting Started with MSP430 Assembler

The TI MSP430x2xx family user’s guide

The MSP430 datasheets

Registers and memory

Addressing memory and registers in assembly language

Instruction set

Bibliography

Chapter 11. Running Assembly Language Programs

Getting started

A second programming example – the software multiply

Bibliography

Chapter 12. Programming the MSP430 in C

The multiply program in C

C programming wrap-up

Bibliography

Chapter 13. System Clocking for the MSP430

Back to hardware!

System clocking in a computer

Bibliography

Chapter 14. Parallel and Serial Input/Output Ports

Parallel I/O

Serial I/O

Digital I/O wrap-up

Bibliography

Chapter 15. Timers and Counters

Capture – timestamping events

Timer compare mode

Timers and counters wrap-up

Bibliography

Chapter 16. Data Acquisition

Digital-to-analog converters

Using superposition to analyze D/A circuits

Analog-to-digital conversion

Successive approximation guessing

Bibliography

Chapter 17. Circuit Building

Types of circuit construction

Where to buy parts

Bibliography

Chapter 18. Using Sensors to Avoid Collisions

Ultrasonic generation and detection

Optical generation and detection

Combining sensors for improved avoidance decisions

Bibliography

Chapter 19. Measuring Speed

Ways to measure vehicle speed

Other optical methods for measuring speed

Reducing the effect of ambient lighting

Speed measurement example

Bibliography

Chapter 20. Creating High Voltage

The charge pump

Inductor-based boost circuits

Negative feedback maintains the proper output voltage

Bibliography

Chapter 21. Remote Controls

RF remote controls

Optical remote controls

Improving interference immunity through modulation

Robot remote transmitter

Robot remote receiver

Remote control wrap-up

Bibliography

Chapter 22. Troubleshooting

Learning to troubleshoot is invaluable

Strategies for troubleshooting

Specific troubleshooting tips

Troubleshooting wrap-up

Bibliography

Chapter 23. Creating a Real-Time Operating System

Juggling multiple tasks using a real-time operating system

Scheduling

RTOS wrap-up

Bibliography

Chapter 24. Putting it all Together

Final hardware

One remaining software task: high-level control

The complete program

Programming and circuit wrap-up

Future robot peripherals

Learn and enjoy!

Appendix – Program Listing

Index