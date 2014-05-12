MRI of the Male Pelvis, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 22-2
Authors: Mukesh Harisinghani
Editor Mukesh Harisinghani and authors review important areas in MR of the male pelvis. Articles in this issue will include MRI of the Urinary Bladder; Multiparametric MRI Imaging of the Prostate; Diffusion Weighted Imaging of the Male Pelvis; MR Imaging of the Rectum; Penile MR Imaging; MR Imaging of Pelvic Metastases; MR Imaging of Scrotum; Vascular MR Imaging of the Male Pelvis; and more!
Mukesh Harisinghani Author
Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Associate Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
