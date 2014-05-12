MRI of the Male Pelvis, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323297134, 9780323297141

MRI of the Male Pelvis, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 22-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mukesh Harisinghani
eBook ISBN: 9780323297141
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297134
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2014
Description

Editor Mukesh Harisinghani and authors review important areas in MR of the male pelvis. Articles in this issue will include MRI of the Urinary Bladder; Multiparametric MRI Imaging of the Prostate; Diffusion Weighted Imaging of the Male Pelvis; MR Imaging of the Rectum; Penile MR Imaging; MR Imaging of Pelvic Metastases; MR Imaging of Scrotum; Vascular MR Imaging of the Male Pelvis; and more!

About the Authors

Mukesh Harisinghani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Associate Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

