MRI of the Liver, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437726916

MRI of the Liver, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 18-3

1st Edition

Authors: Aliya Qayyum
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437726916
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2010
Description

Articles in this issue include: MRI of Liver Fat; Cirrhosis, Hepatitis, and Fibrosis; Benign Focal Liver Lesions; Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Diffusion-weighted Imaging and Metastases; Perfusion Imaging: Concepts and Application; Functional MR imaging of Liver: Parametric assessment beyond morphology; MRCP and Biliary Tumors; Current MRCP Techniques for Evaluation of  Biliary Disorders; MRI of the Hepatic Vasculature; Liver Iron, MRI assessment (pitfalls & clinical importance); Sequence Optimization and Recognition of Artifacts; Imaging at Higher Field Strength: 3T versus 1.5T; Liver Tumors: Radiological-Pathological Correlation; Tentative: (Molecular) Spectroscopy.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437726916

