MRI of the Liver, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 18-3
1st Edition
Authors: Aliya Qayyum
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437726916
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2010
Description
Articles in this issue include: MRI of Liver Fat; Cirrhosis, Hepatitis, and Fibrosis; Benign Focal Liver Lesions; Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Diffusion-weighted Imaging and Metastases; Perfusion Imaging: Concepts and Application; Functional MR imaging of Liver: Parametric assessment beyond morphology; MRCP and Biliary Tumors; Current MRCP Techniques for Evaluation of Biliary Disorders; MRI of the Hepatic Vasculature; Liver Iron, MRI assessment (pitfalls & clinical importance); Sequence Optimization and Recognition of Artifacts; Imaging at Higher Field Strength: 3T versus 1.5T; Liver Tumors: Radiological-Pathological Correlation; Tentative: (Molecular) Spectroscopy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 22nd December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437726916
About the Authors
Aliya Qayyum Author
