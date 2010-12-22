MRI of the Liver, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 18-3

Articles in this issue include: MRI of Liver Fat; Cirrhosis, Hepatitis, and Fibrosis; Benign Focal Liver Lesions; Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Diffusion-weighted Imaging and Metastases; Perfusion Imaging: Concepts and Application; Functional MR imaging of Liver: Parametric assessment beyond morphology; MRCP and Biliary Tumors; Current MRCP Techniques for Evaluation of Biliary Disorders; MRI of the Hepatic Vasculature; Liver Iron, MRI assessment (pitfalls & clinical importance); Sequence Optimization and Recognition of Artifacts; Imaging at Higher Field Strength: 3T versus 1.5T; Liver Tumors: Radiological-Pathological Correlation; Tentative: (Molecular) Spectroscopy.