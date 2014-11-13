MRI of the Knee, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323796, 9780323323802

MRI of the Knee, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 22-4

1st Edition

Authors: Kirkland W. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9780323323802
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323796
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2014
Description

This issue, edited by Dr. Kirkland Davis, will comprehensively review imaging of the knee. Articles will include: Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Meniscus; MRI of Cruciate Ligaments; Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Extensor Mechanism; Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Articular Cartilage of the Knee Joint; Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Pediatric Knee; MRI of Extra-Synovial Inflammation and Impingement about the Knee; A Biomechanical Approach to Interpreting MRI of Knee Injuries; MRI Assessment of Arthritis of the Knee; MRI of the Post-Operative Meniscus; MR Imaging of Cartilage Repair Procedures; Imaging the Knee in the Setting of Metal Hardware, and more!

English
© Elsevier 2014
Elsevier
9780323323802
9780323323796

About the Authors

Kirkland W. Davis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin

