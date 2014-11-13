MRI of the Knee, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 22-4
This issue, edited by Dr. Kirkland Davis, will comprehensively review imaging of the knee. Articles will include: Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Meniscus; MRI of Cruciate Ligaments; Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Extensor Mechanism; Quantitative Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Articular Cartilage of the Knee Joint; Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Pediatric Knee; MRI of Extra-Synovial Inflammation and Impingement about the Knee; A Biomechanical Approach to Interpreting MRI of Knee Injuries; MRI Assessment of Arthritis of the Knee; MRI of the Post-Operative Meniscus; MR Imaging of Cartilage Repair Procedures; Imaging the Knee in the Setting of Metal Hardware, and more!
Kirkland W. Davis Author
Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin