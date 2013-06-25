MRI in Sports Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455776122, 9781455776139

MRI in Sports Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 32-3

1st Edition

Authors: Timothy G. Sanders
eBook ISBN: 9781455776139
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455776122
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th June 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will provide an in-depth overview of the most common areas for MRI scans, including shoulder, elbow, wrist, hip, knee, and ankle. There will be two additional chapters, which will discuss how tumors and arthritis can be the underlying causes of an athletes pain, and how to look for those in scans.

"The book is full of clinical nuggets way beyond the usual realm of the 'how to treat' and 'what to do' models that clinical sports books can sometimes slip into" Reviewed by InTouch, Apr 2015

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455776139
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455776122

About the Authors

Timothy G. Sanders Author

Affiliations and Expertise

NationalRad

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.