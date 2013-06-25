MRI in Sports Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 32-3

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will provide an in-depth overview of the most common areas for MRI scans, including shoulder, elbow, wrist, hip, knee, and ankle. There will be two additional chapters, which will discuss how tumors and arthritis can be the underlying causes of an athletes pain, and how to look for those in scans.

"The book is full of clinical nuggets way beyond the usual realm of the 'how to treat' and 'what to do' models that clinical sports books can sometimes slip into" Reviewed by InTouch, Apr 2015