MRI/DTI Atlas of the Rat Brain
1st Edition
MRI/DTI Atlas of the Rat Brain offers two major enhancements when compared with earlier attempts to make MRI/DTI rat brain atlases. First, the spatial resolution at 25µm is considerably higher than previous data published. Secondly, the comprehensive set of MRI/DTI contrasts provided has enabled the authors to identify more than 80% of structures identified in The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates.
- Ninety-six coronal levels from the olfactory bulb to the pyramidal decussation are depicted
- Delineations primarily made on the basis of direct observations on the MRI contrasts
- Each of the 96 open book pages displays four items— top left, the directionally colored fractional anisotropy image derived from DTI (DTI - FAC); top right, the diffusion-weighted image (DWI); bottom left, the gradient recalled echo (GRE); and bottom right, a diagrammatic synthesis of the information derived from these three images plus two additional images, which are not displayed (ARDC and RD). This is repeated for 96 coronal levels, which makes the levels 250 μm apart.
- The FAC images are shown in full color
- The orientation of sections corresponds to that in Paxinos and Watson’s The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, 7th Edition (2014)
- The images have been obtained from 3D isotropic population averages (number of rats=5). All abbreviations of structure names are identical to the Paxinos & Watson histologic atlas.
Neuroscientists, neuroanatomists, neuroimagers, the connectome community
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Key Features
- Reproduction of Atlas Figures in Other Publications
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Methods
- The Basis of Delineation of Structures
- List of Structures
- Index of Abbreviations
- Figures
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 27th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124173170
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124173132
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Charles Watson
Charles Watson is a specialist in the area of brain and spinal cord mapping. He graduated in medicine from the University of Sydney in 1967 and was awarded a research doctorate (MD) by the University of New South Wales in 1974. He lectured in anatomy at the UNSW from 1970 to 1982, when he took up a career in public health in the Health Department of Western Australia, being appointed Chief Health Officer for WA in 1993.
He returned to university life in 1994, holding the position of Dean of Health Sciences at the University of Wollongong and Curtin University until 2006. Since then he has held research positions at Curtin and at Neuroscience Research Australia. Since 2006 he has published 11 books and over 40 journal articles.
Watson was made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2004. He earned a DSc (by thesis) from the University of Sydney in 2012.
In his spare time he swims in the ocean, and he is an enthusiastic but mediocre player of the baritone saxophone. His musical favourites are Frank Zappa, Brian Eno, and Beethoven.
John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Health Science, Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Australia and Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW Sydney, Australia
Evan Calabrese
Evan Calabrese is a MD/PhD candidate in the Duke Center for In Vivo Microscopy.
Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA
Alexandra Badea
Alexandra Badea, PhD is an Assistant Professor of Radiology at the Duke University in the Center for In Vivo Microscopy.
Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA
G Johnson
G. Allan Johnson, PhD is a Professor of Radiology, Physics, and Biomedical Engineering at Duke University Medical Center. He is the Director of Center for In Vivo Microscopy and has expertise in MR histology, the underlying technology used to produce the proposed MR images.
Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA