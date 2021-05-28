MRI CLINICS OF NORTH AMERICA, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2

This issue of MRI Clinics focuses on Advances in Diffusion-weighted Imaging and is edited by Dr. Kei Yamada. Articles will include: Technical Basics of Diffusion-weighted Imaging; Neurofluid as Assessed by Diffusion-weighted Imaging; Diffusion-weighted Imaging is the Key to Diagnoses; Diffusion-weighted Imaging of the Spinal Cord; Intracranial Abnormalities with Diffusion Restriction; Brain Anatomy by Diffusion-weighted Imaging; Measuring Perfusion: Intravoxel Incoherent Motion; Temperature Measurement by Diffusion-weighted Imaging; Diffusion-weighted Imaging at Ultra-high Field MRI; Diffusion-weighted Imaging for Radiomics; Diffusion Weighted Imaging for Infants; Diffusion-weighted Imaging of the Head and Neck (Including Temporal Bone); DTI, DKI and Q-space Imaging; and more!