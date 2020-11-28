MR Safety, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR Safety and is edited by Dr. Robert E. Watson. Articles will include: Key elements of clinical MRI safety; Standardized approaches to MR safety assessment of patients with implanted devices; Performing MRI safely in patients with implanted electronic devices: cardiac electronic implanted devices and neurostimulators; Implanted devices: SAR considerations for common diagnostic examinations; Testing of commonly implanted devices for MR conditional labelling; MR safety in the 7T environment; Physics of MR safety; MRI safety considerations of gadolinium based contrast agents: gadolinium retention and nephrogenic systemic fibrosis; MRI safety: Siting and zoning considerations; Elements of effective patient screening to improve safety in MRI, including use of ferromagnetic detection systems; MRI safety in the interventional environment; MRI Safety: Pregnancy and Lactation; MR safety: Computer MRI simulations for testing of electronic devices; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323759380
About the Editor
Robert Watson
