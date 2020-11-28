COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
MR Safety, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323759380

MR Safety, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Editor: Robert Watson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323759380
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR Safety and is edited by Dr. Robert E. Watson. Articles will include: Key elements of clinical MRI safety; Standardized approaches to MR safety assessment of patients with implanted devices; Performing MRI safely in patients with implanted electronic devices: cardiac electronic implanted devices and neurostimulators; Implanted devices: SAR considerations for common diagnostic examinations; Testing of commonly implanted devices for MR conditional labelling; MR safety in the 7T environment; Physics of MR safety; MRI safety considerations of gadolinium based contrast agents: gadolinium retention and nephrogenic systemic fibrosis; MRI safety: Siting and zoning considerations; Elements of effective patient screening to improve safety in MRI, including use of ferromagnetic detection systems; MRI safety in the interventional environment; MRI Safety: Pregnancy and Lactation; MR safety: Computer MRI simulations for testing of electronic devices; and more!

About the Editor

Robert Watson

