MR Imaging of the Prostate, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 56-2

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Prostate Imaging, and is edited by Dr. Aytekin Oto. Articles will include: Prostate cancer diagnosis and management: A urologist’s perspective; MRI of prostate zonal anatomy; Technique of Multi-parametric MRI of the prostate; Multi-parametric MRI- interpretation including PIRADS v2; Prostate MRI for screening and active surveillance; Prostate MRI for staging; Prostate MRI for post-treatment evaluation and recurrence; Pitfalls in prostate MRI; MRI-targeted prostate biopsies; MRI-guided focal treatment for prostate cancer; Role of Prostate MRI in radiation oncology; Challenges and future directions of prostate MRI; and more!