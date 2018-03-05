MR Imaging of the Prostate, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 56-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Prostate MR Imaging
MR Imaging of Prostate Zonal Anatomy
Technique of Multiparametric MR Imaging of the Prostate
Multiparametric MR imaging of the Prostate: Interpretation Including Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System Version 2
Multiparametric Prostate MR Imaging: Impact on Clinical Staging and Decision Making
MR Imaging for Prostate Cancer Screening and Active Surveillance
Prostate MR Imaging for Posttreatment Evaluation and Recurrence
Multiparametric MR imaging of the Prostate: Pitfalls in Interpretation
MR Imaging–Targeted Prostate
MR Imaging–Guided Focal Treatment of Prostate Cancer: An Update
Role of Prostate MR Imaging in Radiation Oncology
Future Perspectives and Challenges of Prostate MR Imaging
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Prostate Imaging, and is edited by Dr. Aytekin Oto. Articles will include: Prostate cancer diagnosis and management: A urologist’s perspective; MRI of prostate zonal anatomy; Technique of Multi-parametric MRI of the prostate; Multi-parametric MRI- interpretation including PIRADS v2; Prostate MRI for screening and active surveillance; Prostate MRI for staging; Prostate MRI for post-treatment evaluation and recurrence; Pitfalls in prostate MRI; MRI-targeted prostate biopsies; MRI-guided focal treatment for prostate cancer; Role of Prostate MRI in radiation oncology; Challenges and future directions of prostate MRI; and more!
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323581738
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323581721
About the Authors
Aytekin Oto Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Surgery Chief of Abdominal Imaging and Body MRI Department of Radiology University of Chicago Chicago, IL