MR Imaging of the Prostate, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581721, 9780323581738

MR Imaging of the Prostate, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 56-2

1st Edition

Authors: Aytekin Oto
eBook ISBN: 9780323581738
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581721
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th March 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Prostate MR Imaging

MR Imaging of Prostate Zonal Anatomy

Technique of Multiparametric MR Imaging of the Prostate

Multiparametric MR imaging of the Prostate: Interpretation Including Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System Version 2

Multiparametric Prostate MR Imaging: Impact on Clinical Staging and Decision Making

MR Imaging for Prostate Cancer Screening and Active Surveillance

Prostate MR Imaging for Posttreatment Evaluation and Recurrence

Multiparametric MR imaging of the Prostate: Pitfalls in Interpretation

MR Imaging–Targeted Prostate

MR Imaging–Guided Focal Treatment of Prostate Cancer: An Update

Role of Prostate MR Imaging in Radiation Oncology

Future Perspectives and Challenges of Prostate MR Imaging

Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Prostate Imaging, and is edited by Dr. Aytekin Oto. Articles will include: Prostate cancer diagnosis and management: A urologist’s perspective; MRI of prostate zonal anatomy; Technique of Multi-parametric MRI of the prostate; Multi-parametric MRI- interpretation including PIRADS v2; Prostate MRI for screening and active surveillance; Prostate MRI for staging; Prostate MRI for post-treatment evaluation and recurrence; Pitfalls in prostate MRI; MRI-targeted prostate biopsies; MRI-guided focal treatment for prostate cancer; Role of Prostate MRI in radiation oncology; Challenges and future directions of prostate MRI; and more!

Details

About the Authors

Aytekin Oto Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Surgery Chief of Abdominal Imaging and Body MRI Department of Radiology University of Chicago Chicago, IL

