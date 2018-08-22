MR Imaging of the Pancreas, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613989, 9780323613996

MR Imaging of the Pancreas, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3

1st Edition

Authors: Kumar Sandrasegaran Dushyant Sahani
eBook ISBN: 9780323613996
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613989
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd August 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

<

Description

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR Imaging of the Pancreas, and is edited by Drs. Kumar Sandrasegaran and Dushyant V. Sahani. Articles will include: Advanced MRI Techniques for Pancreas Imaging; PET/MRI for Pancreatic Diseases; The Role of MRI in Pancreas Cancer; Genetics of Pancreatic Neoplasms and Role of Screening; Cystic Pancreatic Tumors; Rare Pancreatic Tumors; Autoimmune Pancreatitis; Routine MRI for Pancreas; Neuroendocrine Tumors; Acute Pancreatitis: How Can MRI Help; Chronic Pancreatitis: What the Clinician Wants to Know from MRI; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323613996
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323613989

About the Authors

Kumar Sandrasegaran Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, Indiana University, Indianapolis, Indiana

Dushyant Sahani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Assistant Radiologist, Abdominal Imaging & Interventional Radiology, Director, CT Imaging Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Massachusetts

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.