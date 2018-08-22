MR Imaging of the Pancreas, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on MR Imaging of the Pancreas, and is edited by Drs. Kumar Sandrasegaran and Dushyant V. Sahani. Articles will include: Advanced MRI Techniques for Pancreas Imaging; PET/MRI for Pancreatic Diseases; The Role of MRI in Pancreas Cancer; Genetics of Pancreatic Neoplasms and Role of Screening; Cystic Pancreatic Tumors; Rare Pancreatic Tumors; Autoimmune Pancreatitis; Routine MRI for Pancreas; Neuroendocrine Tumors; Acute Pancreatitis: How Can MRI Help; Chronic Pancreatitis: What the Clinician Wants to Know from MRI; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 22nd August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323613996
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323613989
About the Authors
Kumar Sandrasegaran Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, Indiana University, Indianapolis, Indiana
Dushyant Sahani Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Assistant Radiologist, Abdominal Imaging & Interventional Radiology, Director, CT Imaging Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Massachusetts