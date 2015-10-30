MR-Guided Interventions, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 23-4
1st Edition
Description
Guest editors Claire Tempany and Tina Kapur review MR-Guided Interventions in this important issue in MRI Clinics of North America. Articles include: MR sequences and rapid acquisition for MR-guided interventions; MR-guided breast interventions: role in biopsy targeting and lumpectomies; MR-guided passive catheter tracking for endovascular therapy; MRgFUS update on clinical applications; MR-guided spine Interventions; MR-guided prostate biopsy; Interventional MRI Clinic: the Emory experience; MR-guided cardiac interventions; MR-guided functional neurosurgery; MR-guided active catheter tracking; MR-guided drug delivery; MR-guided thermal therapy for localized and recurrent prostate cancer; MR neurography for guiding nerve blocks and its role in pain management; MR-guided gynecologic brachytherapy; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 30th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413398
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323413381
About the Authors
Clare Tempany Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology Brigham and Women's Hospital Harvard Medical School Boston, MA