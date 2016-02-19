Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dickens Entertain at Home
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dickens Entertain at Home presents an account of the life of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dickens told in a series of parties, or "Occasions", given in their own homes. With each is given the lists of distinguished guests; a Victorian Menu taken from Kate Dickens's book What Shall We Have for Dinner?; and a matching one for use today. Recipes for carrying out both types of Menu follow each "Occasion".
The book begins with the first dinner party of their married life in 1836 and ends with the completion of the book in 1852. Each chapter follows a quartet theme, with a repetition of four pages right through to the end. The first page of the quartet gives the date of the party (sometimes approximately), the home at which it was given, the guests present, and the life story. The second and third pages are devoted to matching Menus and recipes; and the fourth is an extract from Dickens's own works, chosen by his great granddaughter, Mrs. Stuart McHugh.
The Bride and Bridegroom, May 1836
A Musical Evening, July 1836
Holiday Dinner at Elm Lodge, August 1836
Fun at FurnivaVs Inn, September 1836
A Victorian At-home Day, 1836
After the Tragedy—Forster's First Visit, June 1837
Portraits, October 1837
After a Ride with Friends, November 1837
The First Christening Party, December 1837
Gruesome Visits, then Home to Dinner, April 1837
Chapman & Hall are Entertained, January 1838
Summer Guests Destined for Fame, June 1838
A Christmas Dinner, December 1838
An Impromptu Birthday Party, February 1839
Gathering of Relatives, May 1839
Remote and Distant Parts, July 1839
Showing Off a New Home, January 1840
Come!, June 1840
"Invitation to Dine", January 1841
Famous Scottish Guests, April 1841
Walter Landor Attends the Christening of Walter Landor, December 1841
A Farewell Luncheon, January 1842
Triumph in America, 1842
Festivities and Theatricals, May 1842
Home! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !, July 1842
A Social Whirl for William Longfellow, October 1842
A Christmas Carol, Christmas 1843
Dining with the Leaders of Fashion, January 1844
Off to Italy, June 1844
A Continental Trek, 1844-5
The Bells Ring Out, November 1844
Play-Acting, June 1845
A Christening Party, then Rosemont, April 1846
Entertaining in Paris, January 1847
A Theater Dinner, May 1847
Hans Christian Andersen's First Visit, October 1847
Holiday House-Party, August 1848
The Haunted Man is Christened, January 1849
The Polka Dance, January 1849
Dinner for an American Visitor, April 1849
A Dinner and a Toy, May 1849
Pastures New, Midsummer 1849
For the Eight-and- Thirtieth Time, February 1850
A Bottle of the Twenty
