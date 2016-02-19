Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dickens Entertain at Home - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080071084, 9781483160450

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dickens Entertain at Home

1st Edition

Authors: Helen Cox
eBook ISBN: 9781483160450
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 224
Description

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dickens Entertain at Home presents an account of the life of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dickens told in a series of parties, or "Occasions", given in their own homes. With each is given the lists of distinguished guests; a Victorian Menu taken from Kate Dickens's book What Shall We Have for Dinner?; and a matching one for use today. Recipes for carrying out both types of Menu follow each "Occasion".

The book begins with the first dinner party of their married life in 1836 and ends with the completion of the book in 1852. Each chapter follows a quartet theme, with a repetition of four pages right through to the end. The first page of the quartet gives the date of the party (sometimes approximately), the home at which it was given, the guests present, and the life story. The second and third pages are devoted to matching Menus and recipes; and the fourth is an extract from Dickens's own works, chosen by his great granddaughter, Mrs. Stuart McHugh.

Table of Contents


The Bride and Bridegroom, May 1836

A Musical Evening, July 1836

Holiday Dinner at Elm Lodge, August 1836

Fun at FurnivaVs Inn, September 1836

A Victorian At-home Day, 1836

After the Tragedy—Forster's First Visit, June 1837

Portraits, October 1837

After a Ride with Friends, November 1837

The First Christening Party, December 1837

Gruesome Visits, then Home to Dinner, April 1837

Chapman & Hall are Entertained, January 1838

Summer Guests Destined for Fame, June 1838

A Christmas Dinner, December 1838

An Impromptu Birthday Party, February 1839

Gathering of Relatives, May 1839

Remote and Distant Parts, July 1839

Showing Off a New Home, January 1840

Come!, June 1840

"Invitation to Dine", January 1841

Famous Scottish Guests, April 1841

Walter Landor Attends the Christening of Walter Landor, December 1841

A Farewell Luncheon, January 1842

Triumph in America, 1842

Festivities and Theatricals, May 1842

Home! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !, July 1842

A Social Whirl for William Longfellow, October 1842

A Christmas Carol, Christmas 1843

Dining with the Leaders of Fashion, January 1844

Off to Italy, June 1844

A Continental Trek, 1844-5

The Bells Ring Out, November 1844

Play-Acting, June 1845

A Christening Party, then Rosemont, April 1846

Entertaining in Paris, January 1847

A Theater Dinner, May 1847

Hans Christian Andersen's First Visit, October 1847

Holiday House-Party, August 1848

The Haunted Man is Christened, January 1849

The Polka Dance, January 1849

Dinner for an American Visitor, April 1849

A Dinner and a Toy, May 1849

Pastures New, Midsummer 1849

For the Eight-and- Thirtieth Time, February 1850

A Bottle of the Twenty

