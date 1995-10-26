Moving in on Pain
1st Edition
Conference Proceedings - April 1995
Description
The social, economic and personal cost of pain, and the failure of much traditional pain management to adequately address this problem, has created the need for a reassessment of the nature, evaluation and treatment of pain. Drawing together current research by physiotherapists, physicians and psychologists, Moving in on Pain is a collection of papers presented at the landmark `Moving in on Pain' conference held in Adelaide in April 1995.
Table of Contents
Images of pain
'Images of pain' exhibition
Discussion papers
Moving in on pain
Overview of pain and it mechanisms
Neuropathic pain
The clinical challenge of secondary hyperalgesia
The clinical variable of primary significance
Fluid movement may partially account for the behaviour of symptoms associated with nociception in disc injury and disease
Voluntary movement and pain: focussing on action rather than perception
The continuum of headache: a review of the literature
Treatment of pain
Psychological aspects
Physchological and psychiatric aspects of pain
Anxiety, depression and the sense of helplessness: their relationship to pain from rheumatoid arthritis
Self-efficacy and the patient with chronic pain
Clinical aspects
Clinical reasoning and pain
Peripheral neuropathic disorders and neuromusculoskeletal pain
Clinical applications of neurodynamics
Thoracic outlet syndrome: a patient centred treatment approach
A role of physiotherapy in perianal and perineal pain
Moving out of pain: hands-on or hands-off
The placebo response
Effects of treatment and physical manoeuvres
Cervical mobilisation techniques, sympathetic nervous system effects and their relationship to analgesia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 26th October 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750689267
About the Author
Michael Shacklock
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, City Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, Adelaide, Australia; Fellow of the Australian College of Physiotherapists