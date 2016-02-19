Movements in Buildings - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080247564, 9781483295596

Movements in Buildings

2nd Edition

Authors: D. Lenczner
eBook ISBN: 9781483295596
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st March 1981
Page Count: 110
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This new edition has been extensively revised and expanded to include an additional chapter on dynamic movements in buildings, and new material concerning movements in buildings caused by shrinkage and swelling due to seasonal changes in the soil moisture content. The chief causes for movements in buildings: elastic deformations, creep, temperature changes, moisture movements, dynamic loads, consolidation and mining subsidence are examined in detail and useful examples with solutions are included. Whilst essentially a text for undergraduate students of civil and structural engineering building technology and architecture, this clear and concise introduction will also be of interest to the practising engineer. In SI units

Readership

Undergraduate students of civil and structural engineering, building technology and architecture

Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction

Elastic movements

Creep and moisture movements

Temperature movements

Movements in foundations

Dynamic movements in buildings

Index

Details

No. of pages:
110
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483295596

About the Author

D. Lenczner

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology, Cardiff, Wales

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.