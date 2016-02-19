This new edition has been extensively revised and expanded to include an additional chapter on dynamic movements in buildings, and new material concerning movements in buildings caused by shrinkage and swelling due to seasonal changes in the soil moisture content. The chief causes for movements in buildings: elastic deformations, creep, temperature changes, moisture movements, dynamic loads, consolidation and mining subsidence are examined in detail and useful examples with solutions are included. Whilst essentially a text for undergraduate students of civil and structural engineering building technology and architecture, this clear and concise introduction will also be of interest to the practising engineer. In SI units