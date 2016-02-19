Neurology, Volume 2: Movement Disorders is a part of an international series of critical reviews of topics in neurology. This volume focuses on Parkinsonism and dyskinesia, a condition characterized by abnormal involuntary movements. Organized into 18 chapters, this book first elucidates the problems, causes, pathology, brain neurotransmitter changes and receptors, depression, dementia, fluctuations of disability, and treatment of Parkinson's disease. Subsequent chapters then explore the problems, controversies, and surgical approaches involved in certain dyskinesias. The role of dopamine receptors in movement disorders is also explored. This book will be valuable to neurologists-in-training, as well as to those in research field or in practice in this field of interest. The book's clinical content will help in the management of patients with movement disorders.