Movement Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407022959, 9781483163147

Movement Disorders

1st Edition

Neurology

Editors: C. David Marsden Stanley Fahn
eBook ISBN: 9781483163147
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 31st March 1982
Page Count: 394
Description

Neurology, Volume 2: Movement Disorders is a part of an international series of critical reviews of topics in neurology. This volume focuses on Parkinsonism and dyskinesia, a condition characterized by abnormal involuntary movements. Organized into 18 chapters, this book first elucidates the problems, causes, pathology, brain neurotransmitter changes and receptors, depression, dementia, fluctuations of disability, and treatment of Parkinson's disease. Subsequent chapters then explore the problems, controversies, and surgical approaches involved in certain dyskinesias. The role of dopamine receptors in movement disorders is also explored. This book will be valuable to neurologists-in-training, as well as to those in research field or in practice in this field of interest. The book's clinical content will help in the management of patients with movement disorders.

Table of Contents


1 Problems in Parkinson's Disease

2 The Cause of Parkinson's Disease

3 Pathology of Parkinson's Disease

4 Brain Neurotransmitter Changes in Parkinson's Disease

5 Brain Neurotransmitter Receptors in Parkinson's Disease

6 Depression and Dementia in Parkinson's Disease

7 Fluctuations of Disability in Parkinson's Disease: Clinical Aspects

8 Fluctuations of Disability in Parkinson's Disease: Pathophysiological Aspects

9 Treatment of Advanced Parkinson's Disease with Dopamine Agonists

10 Deprenyl in Parkinson's Disease

11 Parkinsonism, System Degenerations and Autonomic Failure

12 Problems in Dyskinesias

13 The Nosology and Pathophysiology of Myoclonus

14 Clinical Controversies in Tardive Dyskinesia

15 Controversies in Animal Models of Tardive Dyskinesia

16 Care of Patients and Families with Huntington's Disease

17.1 Surgical Approaches to the Dyskinesias: Foreword

17.2 Surgical Approach to Tremor

17.3 Surgical Approach to Dystonia

17.4 Surgical Treatment of Spasmodic Torticollis

17.5 Peripheral versus Central Surgical Approach for the Treatment of Spasmodic Torticollis

17.6 Surgical Approach to Blepharospasm: Nerve Thermolysis

17.7 The Surgical Management of Essential Blepharospasm

17.8 Surgical Approach to Hemifacial Spasm: Microvascular Decompression

17.9 Cerebellar and Deep Brain Stimulation in Movement Disorders

17.10 Surgical Approaches to the Dyskinesias: Afterword

18.1 Dopamine Receptors in Movement Disorders

18.2 Interpretation of Radioactive Ligand Binding to Cerebral Dopamine Receptors

Index


394
English
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
Butterworth-Heinemann
9781483163147

About the Editor

C. David Marsden

Professor of Neurology, Institute of Neurology, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, London, UK

Stanley Fahn

H. Houston Merritt Professor of Neurology and Director Emeritus, Center for Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders, Department of Neurology, Columbia University Medical Center, The Neurological Institute, New York, NY

