Movement Disorders
1st Edition
Neurology
Description
Neurology, Volume 2: Movement Disorders is a part of an international series of critical reviews of topics in neurology. This volume focuses on Parkinsonism and dyskinesia, a condition characterized by abnormal involuntary movements. Organized into 18 chapters, this book first elucidates the problems, causes, pathology, brain neurotransmitter changes and receptors, depression, dementia, fluctuations of disability, and treatment of Parkinson's disease. Subsequent chapters then explore the problems, controversies, and surgical approaches involved in certain dyskinesias. The role of dopamine receptors in movement disorders is also explored. This book will be valuable to neurologists-in-training, as well as to those in research field or in practice in this field of interest. The book's clinical content will help in the management of patients with movement disorders.
Table of Contents
1 Problems in Parkinson's Disease
2 The Cause of Parkinson's Disease
3 Pathology of Parkinson's Disease
4 Brain Neurotransmitter Changes in Parkinson's Disease
5 Brain Neurotransmitter Receptors in Parkinson's Disease
6 Depression and Dementia in Parkinson's Disease
7 Fluctuations of Disability in Parkinson's Disease: Clinical Aspects
8 Fluctuations of Disability in Parkinson's Disease: Pathophysiological Aspects
9 Treatment of Advanced Parkinson's Disease with Dopamine Agonists
10 Deprenyl in Parkinson's Disease
11 Parkinsonism, System Degenerations and Autonomic Failure
12 Problems in Dyskinesias
13 The Nosology and Pathophysiology of Myoclonus
14 Clinical Controversies in Tardive Dyskinesia
15 Controversies in Animal Models of Tardive Dyskinesia
16 Care of Patients and Families with Huntington's Disease
17.1 Surgical Approaches to the Dyskinesias: Foreword
17.2 Surgical Approach to Tremor
17.3 Surgical Approach to Dystonia
17.4 Surgical Treatment of Spasmodic Torticollis
17.5 Peripheral versus Central Surgical Approach for the Treatment of Spasmodic Torticollis
17.6 Surgical Approach to Blepharospasm: Nerve Thermolysis
17.7 The Surgical Management of Essential Blepharospasm
17.8 Surgical Approach to Hemifacial Spasm: Microvascular Decompression
17.9 Cerebellar and Deep Brain Stimulation in Movement Disorders
17.10 Surgical Approaches to the Dyskinesias: Afterword
18.1 Dopamine Receptors in Movement Disorders
18.2 Interpretation of Radioactive Ligand Binding to Cerebral Dopamine Receptors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 31st March 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163147
About the Editor
C. David Marsden
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Institute of Neurology, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, London, UK
Stanley Fahn
Affiliations and Expertise
H. Houston Merritt Professor of Neurology and Director Emeritus, Center for Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders, Department of Neurology, Columbia University Medical Center, The Neurological Institute, New York, NY